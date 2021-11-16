×
“Why was Suni Lee eliminated?”: Fans ask as Dancing with the Stars preps for finale

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber on the Dancing with the Stars semi-finals (Image via Christopher Willard/ABC)
Modified Nov 16, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Dancing with the Stars Season 30’s semi-finals came to an end last night. While the finalists have been decided, fans are not happy with the eliminations on Monday.

Suni Lee and Melora Hardin were ousted, leading JoJo Siwa, Amanda Kloots, Cody Rigsby, and Iman Shumpert to the DWTS finale. The celebrity contestants had to perform two dance styles, in which Rigsby came last on the scoreboard.

However, he was saved by the audience’s vote, which was not the case with Lee. She scored the third-highest (75 out of 80) for both the dance performances but didn’t get people’s vote. Hence, the Olympic gymnast was eliminated, which has left fans disappointed and curious.

Netizens confused about Suni Lee’s elimination

Last week’s elimination was also a disappointment for fans as Jimmie Allen was voted out of Dancing with the Stars Season 30. This made netizens question why people voted for Rigsby and let well-deserving contestants pack their bags for good.

The semi-finals elimination result has again popped the same question. Here’s how netizens reacted to Lee’s elimination:

Me trying to figure out why Suni got eliminated and not Cody #DWTS https://t.co/tRxJ0yf99g
me next week trying to vote for everyone but cody to combat the peloton cult’s votes #dwts #dwtssemifinals https://t.co/hLdWyBU1jm
Are peloton users in a cult??? What’s going on??? Cody over Suni??? #DWTS https://t.co/rzt52PagXv
EVERYONE AT THE MOMENT BECAUSW CODY WENT TO THE FINALS #DWTS https://t.co/KHRNOpg3MO
Couples that deserved better this season #DWTS https://t.co/LaEyNw3NqL
me hearing cody get chosen over suni because the peloton cult saved his clearly inferior ass #dwts #dwtssemifinals https://t.co/KiZ4Kz2KCD
#DWTS So Suni did stunts and flips and gets sent home while Cody was just there on stage like https://t.co/UMoEOtFBvT
Suni got voted off omg I’m calling the police #DWTS https://t.co/j4CuE8r1Hv
I can NOT believe the results of voting tonight. How did Cody make it to the finals. #DWTS
So annoyed. Suni shouldn’t have been eliminated over Cheryl and Cody. #DWTS

Inside Dancing with the Stars Season 30 semi-finals

Dancing with the Stars episode 10 was an interesting watch that gave viewers their finalists.

The official synopsis read:

“The penultimate episode will feature this season’s six remaining couples battling it out in two rounds of dances for a spot in the finale, as they also face a double elimination live.”

The double-elimination round of Dancing with the Stars semi-finals had put Hardin, Kloots, and Lee in the bottom three. While The Bold Type actress was the first to be eliminated, judges were surprised to see the other two on the elimination panel.

Mentors Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough saved Kloots over Lee, leading to the latter’s elimination.

The performances of all the celebrity contestants and their dancing partners’ were impressive as everyone scored above 70. Check out the scoreboard here:

  1. JoJo Siwa — 40 + 40 = 80
  2. Amanda Kloots — 39 + 40 = 79
  3. Suni Lee — 37 + 38 = 75
  4. Iman Shumpert — 37 + 38 = 75
  5. Melora Hardin — 36 + 36 = 72
  6. Cody Rigsby — 35 + 36 = 71

Hosted by Tyra Banks, Dancing with the Stars season 30 will air its finale the following Monday, November 22, on ABC from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm (ET). The latest episodes will be available on Hulu the next day.

