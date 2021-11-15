When will ‘Dancing with the Stars’ semi finals air? Release date, performance list, and more

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) Season 30 has reached its semi finals. With the celebrity contestants and their dancing partners just one step away from the finale, they are prepping hard to impress judges in the upcoming episode.

The official synopsis of the Dancing with the Stars semi-finals, aka Episode 10, reads:

“The penultimate episode will feature this season’s six remaining couples battling it out in two rounds of dances for a spot in the finale, as they also face a double elimination live.”

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Episode 10 premiere

Season 30 of the dance competition series is coming to an end. The upcoming tenth episode, which is the semi-final round, will premiere Monday, November 15, from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm (ET) on ABC.

Viewers can also watch the latest episodes of Dancing with the Stars on demand or on Hulu the following day. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for different streaming services like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling and YouTube TV. The episodes will also be available on the network’s website or app.

Performance list for semi-finals episode

The celebrities will go through two rounds in the Dancing with the Stars semi finals. In the first round, they will perform a "redemption dance" which will have them repeating a dance style that they struggled with earlier on the show.

Here’s the list of the first round’s performances:

1) Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke: Salsa to Danza Kuduro by Don Omar and Lucenzo

2) Melora Hardin and pro Artem Chigvintsev: Rumba to I Don’t Want To Wait by Paula Cole

3) Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach: Tango to Telephone by Martynas

4) JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson: Argentine Tango to Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre) by Gotan Project

5) Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber: Foxtrot to Haven’t Met You Yet by Michael Bublé

6) Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten: Tango to Titanium by David Guetta featuring Sia

For the second round, the participants and their pro dancers will perform to another dance style to compete for a spot in DWTS’ finale.

Rigsby-Burke: An Argentine Tango to La Cumparsita by Forever Tango

Hardin-Chigvintsev: Contemporary to Thunder by Imagine Dragons

Shumpert-Karagach: Jazz to Dark Fantasy by Kanye West

Siwa-Johnson: Contemporary to Before You Go (Piano Version) by Lewis Capaldi

Lee-Farber: Contemporary to Gravity by Sara Bareilles

Kloots-Bersten: Contemporary to Live Your Life – Nick Cordero by Lenii

About ‘Dancing with the Stars’ semi finals

In addition to working on their weak spots, the Dancing with the Stars celebrities will be mentored by the judges in the first round.

Len Goodman will mentor Kloots, Siwa and Hardin, while Carrie Ann Inaba will mentor Lee. Rigsby will be mentored by Bruno Tonioli and Shumpert’s mentor will be Derek Hough.

Hosted by Tyra Banks, Dancing with the Stars will also see a special performance. Liz Imperio's choreography will be performed by this season’s pro dancers. They will dance to Suéltate (from Sing 2).

