What is Tessandra Chavez’s net worth? Inside Emmy-winning choreographer's fortune ahead of ‘DWTS’ finale

DWTS' (Dancing with the Stars) finale is near and fans are gearing up for some stellar performances to round off the show. The finale episode of the series is set to air on Monday, November 22 on ABC.

One such highly anticipated performance will be showcased by all 15 celebrities of DWTS. They will deliver an opening group dance choreographed by two-time Emmy Award-winning choreographer Tessandra Chavez.

She will create a wonderful choreography on the popular single of BTS, Dynamite. The music video recently surpassed 1.3 billion views on YouTube and was ranked number one for three consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 music chart when it was released.

Tessandra Chavez's earlier appearance on DWTS and net worth

This is not the first time Chavez has showcased her talent on the DWTS stage. In 2015, she choreographed the competition series’ finale routine for ballroom experts Derek Hough and Julianne Hough. Her choreography to Sia’s Elastic Heart gave her an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography.

Chavez then won yet another Emmy in 2019 for her routine in NBC’s World of Dance Season 3. She worked on an emotional performance to Kelly Clarkson’s Piece by Piece.

With a successful dance career, the choreographer’s reported net worth is $1.3 million.

Tessandra Chavez founded her own company at 15

Raised in San Diego, Chavez started dancing at the age of five and began choreographing by the age of 11. An interesting fact is that Chavez founded her own dance company, Unity Dance Ensemble (now known as UNITY LA), when she was just 15 years old.

She is a pioneer in the dance world who is versatile in many dance forms and is best known for creating contemporary and fusion dance styles.

Apart from television shows and her company, Chavez is also one of the master instructors/choreographers to several celebrities. She was the one behind Disney Parade (Magic Happens), Justin Bieber (Habitual), Jennifer Lopez (Gravity), Janet Jackson (China Love and Love 2 Love at Vegas show) and Paula Abdul's (opening number at Vegas show) performances.

Chavez is a featured choreographer on DWTS, So You Think You Can Dance and World of Dance.

About ‘DWTS’ Season 30 finale

Meanwhile, Chavez is all set to create magic on stage with DWTS celebrities in the Season 30 finale. Will she bag another Emmy this time? Only time will tell.

Apart from the celebrity contestants' group number, the professional dancers will also perform together to Def Leppard’s Pour Some Sugar On Me.

This season's finalists include JoJo Siwa, Cody Rigsby, Iman Shumpert and Amanda Kloots. They will be seen performing two dance styles. The first round will consist of fusion dance and the second will be a freestyle performance.

The final episode of DWTS will air on Monday, November 22, from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. The latest episodes can be viewed on Hulu the next day.

Edited by Danyal Arabi