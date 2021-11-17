Spider-Man No Way Home trailer breakdown: Two Green Goblins, new 'magic' suit, Tobey and Andrew return?

Sony and Marvel have finally released the official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, with no leaks prior to its official release this time. The new film deals with multiversal travel and leads directly into Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness.

Compared to the teaser trailer dropped by the studios two months earlier, the official trailer contains more hints about No Way Home’s plot. The clip also provides hints about the rumored inclusion of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, portraying their respective versions of Spider-Man/ Peter Parker.

The new No Way Home footage also gives glimpses of most of the Sinister Six. It may have also potentially revealed the missing sixth member of the iconic antagonist group set to make their live-action debut.

Easter eggs and theories that Spider-Man: No Way Home official trailer spawned

Black Magical-enhanced Suit:

Spider-Man with a new suit (Image via Marvel Studios/Sony)

The NWH trailer showcased a black suit with mystical elements accompanying it. It could be courtesy of Doctor Strange, as hinted by the suit’s design, which reflects the mystical vibe of the Sanctum Sanctorum or Kamar Taj.

Peter’s new suit also includes a “mystical” gauntlet that may enable him to travel to and fro from other universes to enlist other Spider-Men. A promo picture of the suit released by Hot Toys in July also showed fans a glimpse of the suit.

The detailed look showcased some embedded circuitry-like patterns in the suit, which could be for deflecting Electro’s shocks.

Two Green Goblins:

Two Green Goblin suits (Image via Marvel Studios/Sony)

The trailer showcased glimpses of two different suits of Green Goblin, which led fans to believe that the sixth Sinister Six member in the film will be another version of the character. Few fans believed it could be either the 'Harry Osborn' from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man universe or the TASM universe. The second version of Goblin in the trailer is likely just Norman Osborn in a new suit.

There have been rumors about Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin damaging his original suit in the earlier part of No Way Home, which led him to upgrade the suit into a helmet-less version. It can be theorized that Norman Osborn breaks into Oscorp in the main MCU universe and uses the tech there to upgrade his suit.

MCUCOVERAGE @mcucoverage Spoiler/Leak‼️This is a leaked photo of Norman Osborn from the upcoming movie Spider-Man No Way Home! This is from a scene where he is in Doctor Strange’s prison. (source: mcucoverage on Instagram) Spoiler/Leak‼️This is a leaked photo of Norman Osborn from the upcoming movie Spider-Man No Way Home! This is from a scene where he is in Doctor Strange’s prison. (source: mcucoverage on Instagram) https://t.co/eViQZT8FRv

The theory about two different Green Goblins in the film is unlikely to happen in No Way Home, as the sixth mysterious Sinister Six is rumored to be Mac Gargan (aka The Scorpion).

Statue of Liberty big fight:

Statue of Liberty fight in NWH (Image via Marvel Studios/Sony)

As seen in the trailer, No Way Home will deal with a massive fight at the Statue of Liberty. NWH will be the second Marvel film to feature the iconic location after X-Men. It is expected that the rumored three Spider-Men will show up at that particular site.

Later, in the clip, Zendaya’s MJ falls down the Statue of Liberty, with Spider-Man reaching out to her. This reflects a scene from the comic book and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, where Gwen Stacy dies at the clock tower.

This led several comic fans to speculate that Andrew Garfield’s Peter will be saving MJ as part of his redemption arc in the film.

Furthermore, while MJ is falling, several scaffoldings can be seen near the location. This could be the same scaffolding where Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man was seen in the viral leaked clip from behind-the-scenes of No Way Home.

Note: Although the trailer shows Tom Holland’s Peter saving MJ, it could be Andrew Garfield’s Peter, who the studio has digitally replaced to keep the surprise going.

“They all die fighting Spider-Man.”

The villains in NWH (Image via Marvel Studios/Sony)

In the No Way Home official trailer, Doctor Strange mentions that all the villains in the film met their demise while combating their versions of Spider-Man from their respective universes. However, this brings around more confusion for Lizard.

It is possible that Sandman from Raimi’s Spidey universe and Lizard from the TASM universe had conflicts with their respective Peter Parker later in their timelines, which caused their demise.

Doc Ock’s AI tentacles get an upgrade:

Doc Ock's tentacles absorbing Iron Spider suit's nanotech (Image via Marvel Studios/Sony)

As shown in the trailer, Peter (Tom Holland) meets Doc Ock on the George Washington Bridge, which falls in line with 2004’s Spider-Man 2, where Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock drowned in the Hudson.

A couple of shots in the trailer shows Doc Ock’s tentacles absorbing the nano-tech from Peter’s Iron Spider suit. A glimpse from the No Way Home trailer also reveals the Iron Spider suit rearranging its remaining nano-tech to protect Peter’s chest from Doc Ock’s tentacles.

Invisible kick to Lizard:

Culture Crave 🍿 @CultureCrave



Looks like they edited out Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield 😂 Lizard gets hit with an invisible punch in the #SpiderManNoWayHome Brazil trailer 🧐Looks like they edited out Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield 😂 Lizard gets hit with an invisible punch in the #SpiderManNoWayHome Brazil trailer 🧐Looks like they edited out Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield 😂 https://t.co/oJheAgOI9C

In the trailer shot, Peter is seen going head-to-head with Electro, Sandman and the Lizard. While Dr. Connors, aka Lizard, springs into action, an invisible kick can be seen hitting him in the face.

This caused several fans to believe that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire were digitally removed, like the Hulkbuster suit/ Hulk in Avengers: Infinity War.

Even though Marvel X Sony is hiding Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s involvement in the movie, it is very likely these two will be reprising their characters. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Tom Hardy’s Venom are also expected to grace the film in cameo roles.

With the final trailer not revealing the other Spider-Men in No Way Home, it is expected that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s revelation of being in the film will be finally seen on December 17.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha