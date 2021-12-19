Who is Tobey Maguire's girlfriend, Tatiana Dieteman? Couple spotted as 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' earns millions

On Friday, December 17, Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire was spotted by paparazzi with his partner Tatiana Dieteman at a Santa Monica restaurant called Jonah's Kitchen + Bar. The 46-year-old actor's outing with Dieteman in his hometown was coincidentally on the eve of Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in US theaters.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home soaring at the box office, targeting around $250 million over the weekend. Tobey and Tatiana's outing seems to celebrate the commercial success of Tobey's new film after reprising the role of the iconic web-crawler.

Tobey Maguire and 29-year-old Tatiana Dieteman have been spotted near the Santa Monica and Los Angeles area multiple times since they started dating in 2018. The couple reportedly met at Tobey's friend, Don't Look Up star Leonardo DiCaprio's house.

What is known about Tobey Maguire's long-term girlfriend, Tatiana Dieteman?

Tatiana Dieteman (Image via One Management)

Tobey Maguire and Tatiana Dieteman reportedly met two years after The Great Gatsby actor separated from his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer. The former couple had finalized their divorce last year.

Tatiana Dieteman is a model based out of Los Angeles, and she is currently associated with One Management fashion agency. The 29-year-old model appeared in a Calvin Klein shoot, reportedly being associated with One Management.

Previously, she worked with Lions Model Management. As a model, Tatiana Dieteman has been featured in magazines like Vogue Daily, RedUN, and more. In 2013, Tatiana reportedly appeared in the Swedish band, Postiljonen's music video of Atlantis. She has also appeared in 2019's comedy film Brittany Runs a Marathon.

Exploring the relationship between Tobey Maguire and Tatiana Dieteman

After being together for almost three years, Tobey Maguire and Tatiana Dieteman live together in the former's hometown of Santa Monica, California.

As per insider information from The US weekly, Tobey's ex-wife Jennifer and their children (13-year-old daughter Ruby, and 10-year-old son, Otis) reportedly approve of the actor's relationship with the model.

US Weekly's source reportedly claimed,

"Tatiana and Tobey's ex-wife Jen get along well too."

However, after almost three years of being together, the couple is extremely private with their relationship and has made only a handful of public appearances.

