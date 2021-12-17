"Super cute and catchy": Kim Kardashian x Taylor Swift beef timeline explored as former praises singer's music

Kim Kardashian, on the December 16 episode of the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, was asked what her favorite Taylor Swift album was. She had a vague, yet positive response to the question, stating;

"I really like a lot of her songs. They're all super cute and catchy. I’d have to look in my phone to get a name."

Nobody knows if Kim Kardashian just put an end to the decades-long feud between the pop singer and herself, but she sure got a lot of tongues wagging while answering the burning question put forth by Bari Weiss.

Timeline of the Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift Feud

2009

A photo from the 2009 VMAs (Image via Getty Images)

The beef between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift had its origins in 2009, when Taylor was interrupted mid-speech by Kanye West while receiving the Best Female Video award for her track You Belong With Me at the VMAs. Kanye, taking the mic from her, said:

"Yo Taylor, I'm really happy for you, Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!"

2010

In September 2010, after Kim Kardashian's husband Kanye apologized to Taylor, she released her song Innocent, the lyrics of which read:

"Thirty two and still growin' up now / Who you are is not what you did / You're still an innocent."

The release of the track led to Kanye taking back his apology and accusing Taylor of using the VMAs moment as a publicity stunt.

2013

Kanye West (Image via AP)

In June 2013, in an interview with The New York Times, Kanye stated that he would not be apologizing to "anyone."

2015

Taylor, Kim and Kanye at the 2015 VMAs (Image via Getty Images)

In August 2015, Kim Kardashian was spotted with husband Kanye West and Taylor Swift at that year's VMAs. The three seemed to have put the fight to rest as they engaged in lively conversations and posed for photos.

2016

In February 2016, Kanye's song Famous sparked the fire once again as its lyrics said:

"I feel like me and Taylor might still have s*x / Why? I made that b*tch famous."

When criticized for the alleged misogynistic lyrics directed towards Taylor Swift, Kanye West stated that he had "called Taylor and had an hour-long convo with her about the line, and she thought it was funny and gave her blessings."

Taylor's representatives, on the other hand, stated that they warned him about the message he was conveying through the song and that they were not told about the "b*tch" line.

After Taylor slammed Kanye West in her 2016 Grammys speech, Kim Kardashian entered the scene and claimed that Taylor had approved of the line, saying:

"I swear, my husband gets so much shit for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved."

Kim Kardashian also mentioned that the call between Kanye and Taylor was recorded. However, it was asked to be destroyed by Taylor's lawyers.

In June 2016, Kanye released the video of his track Famous, where a seemingly n*ked Taylor Swift was on a giant bed, surrounded by other famous figures.

No sooner had he released the song than Kim Kardashian leaked a part of the phone call where Taylor was heard responding positively when told about the song's lyrics. Allegedly, she also referred to Taylor as a 'snake' on Twitter.

Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍

According to Rolling Stone, in July, Taylor stated on her Instagram:

"While I wanted to be supportive of Kanye on the phone call, you cannot ‘approve’ a song you haven’t heard. Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination.”

2017

Taylor refueled the fight in August 2017 by dropping her new song Look What You Made Me Do. The video features snakes and piles of n*ked bodies, referring to Kanye's Famous video.

In November 2017, Taylor Swift dropped her new album, Reputation, with a song called This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things. The lyrics of the song were clearly aimed at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as it read:

"It was so nice being friends again / There I was, giving you a second chance / But then you stabbed my back while shaking my hand / And therein lies the issue / Friends don't try to trick you / Get you on the phone and mind-twist you."

She referred to the phone call and the words "real friends" were a reference to Kanye's song Real Friends.

2018

During the opening night of her Reputation tour in May 2018, the pop singer inspired her fans by sharing her experience with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

"A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media, and it caught on. I went through some times when I didn't know if I was going to get to do this anymore.

I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name-calling to bully you on social media, and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn't have to defeat you. It can strengthen you instead."

2019

Taylor Swift (Image via Getty Images)

In an interview with Elle in March 2019, Taylor Swift called Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out for being alleged bullies:

"In my experience, I've come to see that bullies want to be feared and taken seriously. A few years ago, someone started an online hate campaign by calling me a snake on the internet. The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feeling lower than I've ever felt in my life."

2020

anu you were trouble 🧣 @redligion KIM K AND KANYE AND THE MOST DESPICABLE, GROSS AND MANIPULATIVE PEOPLE IN THE INDUSTRY THEY LIED ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT IN 2016 AND THIS THREAD OF THE LEAKED PHONE CONVERSATION WILL SHOW YOU THAT. KIM K AND KANYE AND THE MOST DESPICABLE, GROSS AND MANIPULATIVE PEOPLE IN THE INDUSTRY THEY LIED ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT IN 2016 AND THIS THREAD OF THE LEAKED PHONE CONVERSATION WILL SHOW YOU THAT. https://t.co/jCw07z8Vpf

In March 2020, an extended version of the infamous phone call, part of which was previously leaked by Kim Kardashian, surfaced online. It was revealed that while running the lyrics past Taylor, Kanye didn't mention he would call her a b*tch and take credit for her fame in the song.

That same month, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to address the fight for one "last time." On the same day, Taylor spoke about the leak of the phone call on her Instagram story while encouraging fans to donate towards Coronavirus relief work.

2021

Kim Kardashian (Image via Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian praised Taylor's songs on Thursday's episode of Honestly with Bari Weiss, hinting at the end of the fight.

But was it a candid confession from Kim Kardashian or was it another stunt? Fans and followers can only wait and watch where their feud finally leads.

