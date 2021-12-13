What is the baby bar exam? Kim Kardashian passes law exam on fourth try 

Kim Kardashian shared her excitement at passing her law exam after the 4th attempt on December 13. The reality TV star shared the news on Instagram along with a series of photos.

She captioned her pictures with the title:

“Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.”

The 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star added a lot more context regarding her law school journey for her fans. Kim Kardashian recalled her journey about failing the test three times in two years and that her road to becoming a lawyer has not been “easy or handed to her.”

She further added:

“I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!”

This is the first of two bar exams that Kim will have to take in order to become a lawyer.

What is the Baby Bar Exam?

In California, students that pursue law in internet-based Juris Doctor programs must pass the California First-Year Law Students’ Examination (FYLSE, or FYLSX) which is also known as the baby bar exam.

Those involved in a law office or judge’s chamber apprenticeship must pass this particular exam to receive credit for their studies.The baby bar exam is administered by the State Bar of California twice a year, in June and October.

Kim Kardashian recalls her hardship during one of her attempts

In one of the documented episodes of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', Kim Kardashian could be seen struggling with COVID during one of her attempts, but despite having a high fever and other symptoms, Kim Kardashian took the test.

Kim wrote:

“I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route, but it was my only option and it feels soooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals."

Kim's biggest motivation was her involvement in prison reform, where she wanted to be an attorney and fight for those who were wronged by the Criminal Justice System.

Other motivators included Van Jones, her mentors Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, as well as her late father, Robert, who was a successful attorney in L.A.

