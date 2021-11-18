"We've decided to end our romantic relationship": Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break-up sends fans into a meltdown

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have decided to call it quits after two years of a fairytale romance. The couple announced their break-up through a joint statement published on their respective social media accounts:

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

The separation comes a few days after the couple sparked engagement rumors as Camila was photographed with a ring on her finger. However, the Havana hitmaker denied the rumors while speaking to Jimmy Fallon in August:

“I swear to God, I don’t know what hand the engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I’ll just, like, put it on the ring finger.”

Their sudden break-up comes on the heels of their very public romance during a Miami Beach vacation earlier this month and has sent fans into a meltdown on social media.

Twitter reacts to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's separation

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have won millions of hearts with their deep friendship ever since they came together to collaborate for I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2015.

The pair took the internet by storm after confirming their romantic relationship in 2019 and the subsequent release of their hit single Señorita. The duo consistently made news for their PDA-filled romance throughout the two years. They also spent the pandemic quarantining together.

Unfortunately, the relationship came to a sudden end, leaving fans across the globe shocked and heartbroken. Several social media users immediately took to Twitter to react to the shocking break-up:

Chicks in the Office @ChicksInTheOff Us trying to process Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s split Us trying to process Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s split https://t.co/7ZWDH0Qmxb

val༉ @shwnluvin @Camila_Cabello 🤍 Thank u Shawn and Camila for sharing with us your decision, we love you and we hope you can continue with your beautiful friendship, if you’re happy we are happy! Los amamos @ShawnMendes Thank u Shawn and Camila for sharing with us your decision, we love you and we hope you can continue with your beautiful friendship, if you’re happy we are happy! Los amamos @ShawnMendes @Camila_Cabello 🤍 https://t.co/a9L58ApwWl

CL @CLisnotsonormal NOT KPOP RELATED BUT I CAN'T WITH SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO BREAK UP. NOT KPOP RELATED BUT I CAN'T WITH SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO BREAK UP. https://t.co/v0XmSzm3o3

Maxine @Maxine_MB @ShawnMendes



I’m telling y’all friendship is the best “ship” you can have! @Camila_Cabello - this is a healthy break up. PERIOD . They have probably learnt so much from being together, and have grown to realise what they need in order to grow even more.I’m telling y’all friendship is the best “ship” you can have! @ShawnMendes @Camila_Cabello - this is a healthy break up. PERIOD . They have probably learnt so much from being together, and have grown to realise what they need in order to grow even more. I’m telling y’all friendship is the best “ship” you can have! https://t.co/eXmEGeo4pF

Enjoyer🎗(Taylor’s Version) @technoplzstream the last thing i expected for 2021 was for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello to break up lol the last thing i expected for 2021 was for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello to break up lol

𝐵. @THESCORPIOMUSE I don't know what I was expecting today but it definitely wasn't for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to break up I don't know what I was expecting today but it definitely wasn't for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to break up

lisa. @enoughfortaylor how is shawn mendes going to write 24 hours about camila and tHEN THEYRE JUST GOING TO BREAK UP LIKE THAT how is shawn mendes going to write 24 hours about camila and tHEN THEYRE JUST GOING TO BREAK UP LIKE THAT

Hala @Halaaiq @ShawnMendes @Camila_Cabello please someone tell me they were were kidding and didn’t break up 🥲💔 my fav couple @ShawnMendes @Camila_Cabello please someone tell me they were were kidding and didn’t break up 🥲💔 my fav couple

Simping over phh²⁸ @dhupia_deepika I have to go to school and give an exam I ext 20 minutes ... I woke up an hour ago...decided to go through my insta stories ad boom Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break up..this is what wIake up to..break up... I really loved them...i hope they are happy now...pray for my exams I have to go to school and give an exam I ext 20 minutes ... I woke up an hour ago...decided to go through my insta stories ad boom Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break up..this is what wIake up to..break up... I really loved them...i hope they are happy now...pray for my exams

f @happierr_xx @ShawnAccess

Why shawn and camila break up?



I'm shock, i'm crying and i'm not believe in love 💔💔💔 @ShawnMendes are u crying ?Why shawn and camila break up?I'm shock, i'm crying and i'm not believe in love 💔💔💔 @ShawnAccess @ShawnMendes are u crying ?Why shawn and camila break up?I'm shock, i'm crying and i'm not believe in love 💔💔💔

LM @LMC_112 WHAT'S GOING ON!!!

CAMILA AND SHAWN MENDES BREAK UP😟 WHAT'S GOING ON!!!CAMILA AND SHAWN MENDES BREAK UP😟 https://t.co/l2VFEy7OaG

bep @ilikefish25 DID CAMILA CABELLO AND SHAWN MENDES JUST BREAK UP??? DID CAMILA CABELLO AND SHAWN MENDES JUST BREAK UP???

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Shawn and Camila will talk about their separation in the days to come. Besides the official statement, no exact reason behind the break-up has been made available to the public.

