"We've decided to end our romantic relationship": Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break-up sends fans into a meltdown

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have decided to call it quits after two years of a fairytale romance. The couple announced their break-up through a joint statement published on their respective social media accounts:
“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”
The separation comes a few days after the couple sparked engagement rumors as Camila was photographed with a ring on her finger. However, the Havana hitmaker denied the rumors while speaking to Jimmy Fallon in August:
“I swear to God, I don’t know what hand the engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I’ll just, like, put it on the ring finger.”
Their sudden break-up comes on the heels of their very public romance during a Miami Beach vacation earlier this month and has sent fans into a meltdown on social media.
Twitter reacts to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's separation
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have won millions of hearts with their deep friendship ever since they came together to collaborate for I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2015.
The pair took the internet by storm after confirming their romantic relationship in 2019 and the subsequent release of their hit single Señorita. The duo consistently made news for their PDA-filled romance throughout the two years. They also spent the pandemic quarantining together.
Unfortunately, the relationship came to a sudden end, leaving fans across the globe shocked and heartbroken. Several social media users immediately took to Twitter to react to the shocking break-up:
ALSO READArticle Continues below
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Shawn and Camila will talk about their separation in the days to come. Besides the official statement, no exact reason behind the break-up has been made available to the public.