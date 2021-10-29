"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda": Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik break-up rumors send fans into a meltdown

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have sparked break-up rumors after the latter’s mother Yolanda Hadid accused the singer of striking her during an argument.

Sources close to Yolanda told TMZ that the alleged assault took place during a family dispute last week and the former model is likely to file a legal complaint against the pop star. Meanwhile, the musician refuted the allegations and told the outlet:

"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

The former One Direction member took to Twitter to issue an official statement regarding the situation. He mentioned that he decided to refrain from contesting the claims to maintain privacy and protect his daughter.

However, he also said that the situation is currently “divisive” as private information has been passed on to the press:

In his statement, Zayn Malik also mentioned that he will continue to “co-parent” his daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid. This has led to speculation of a possible separation between the couple. The sudden revelation also sent fans into a meltdown on social media.

Twitter reacts to Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid separation rumors

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly parted ways (Image via Getty Images)

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have often made headlines for their whirlwind romance. The duo sparked romance rumors for the first time in 2015 after being spotted together at an AMAs afterparty. The pair confirmed their relationship after the supermodel appeared on Zayn’s Pillowtalk music video.

Following two years of a fairytale romance, the pair officially called it quits in 2018. However, they reconciled shortly after their separation and sparked reunion rumors after being photographed on the streets of New York.

The couple officially confirmed the reconciliation after Gigi dedicated a post to Zayn on Valentine’s Day 2020. That same year the model announced she was expecting her first child with the singer. The pair welcomed daughter Khai in September.

Unfortunately, the duo have reportedly parted ways yet again amid reports of a family dispute. Following the news, several fans took to Twitter to react to the situation and poured in their support for Zayn Malik:

Hassan Chammout @ChammoutHassan Me when I find Yolanda after she caused Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid to break up Me when I find Yolanda after she caused Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid to break up https://t.co/YY8Lux4Rc4

ₖ @Iblamekurt Gigi, Khai and Zayn GET BEHIND ME Gigi, Khai and Zayn GET BEHIND ME https://t.co/uFVborRB6Y

cy | school girl era @swiftcyy Gigi and Zayn have broken up !?!? okay that’s it i don’t believe in love anymore Gigi and Zayn have broken up !?!? okay that’s it i don’t believe in love anymore https://t.co/DqFiXgqaJz

comfort for gigi stans @hadidcomfort Let's all just respect Zayn, Gigi and Khai's privacy right now. Please don't believe anything in the press, or speculate about possible events. Just let them have their time and let them work things out between family <3 Let's all just respect Zayn, Gigi and Khai's privacy right now. Please don't believe anything in the press, or speculate about possible events. Just let them have their time and let them work things out between family <3 https://t.co/5gmLZhW2xE

je @thecatspotato gigi and zayn were one of my favorite couples gigi and zayn were one of my favorite couples https://t.co/rtoEVY76Ph

s h e i @505chambie me watching that zayn and gigi probably broke up bc of yolanda hadid



me watching that zayn and gigi probably broke up bc of yolanda hadid https://t.co/fMNaSLSUeW

ri :) @voidstilesq no cause yolanda not only disrespected zayn but also gigi by leaking those pictures of khai…. both gigi and zayn wanted khai’s life to be private so she’s hurting gigi here as well her own daughter no cause yolanda not only disrespected zayn but also gigi by leaking those pictures of khai…. both gigi and zayn wanted khai’s life to be private so she’s hurting gigi here as well her own daughter

Yasmine @BeyonceyBabyy Zayn denied it and she said he "struck" her, he said she came to the house without gigi there then pics of their baby leaked. What if Chelsie is right and Yolanda took a pic of Khai then zayn snatched that phone from her hand and that turned into her saying he hit her Zayn denied it and she said he "struck" her, he said she came to the house without gigi there then pics of their baby leaked. What if Chelsie is right and Yolanda took a pic of Khai then zayn snatched that phone from her hand and that turned into her saying he hit her

𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒉𝒅  @shahdtwt Gigi and Zayn have broken up !?!? okay that’s it i don’t believe in love anymore. Gigi and Zayn have broken up !?!? okay that’s it i don’t believe in love anymore. https://t.co/gVXa5Hrg81

Sources close to Gigi Hadid reportedly confirmed the separation rumors to PEOPLE:

"They are not together right now. They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."

The model’s representative told the publication that the she is currently focused on raising her daughter and maintaining privacy:

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

Meanwhile, Zayn's family reportedly unfollowed Gigi on social media and have supported him through Instagram stories:

Nikki ☀️ @ziamlogist zayn’s family unfollowed gigi and are now supporting him via ig stories zayn’s family unfollowed gigi and are now supporting him via ig stories https://t.co/mgHD0lpUGE

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid will officially confirm rumors about their possible break-up. As of now, the duo is focused on co-parenting their daughter.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Yolanda Hadid is yet to file any legal complaint against Zayn following reports of the alleged assault.

Edited by Siddharth Satish