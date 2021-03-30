Ingrid Michaelson apologizes after saying Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are married

American singer Ingrid Michaelson recently sent fans of "Zigi" into an absolute frenzy after claiming that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are married.

The 41-year old recently collaborated with Zayn on "To Begin Again," a lilting duet that essentially speaks about starting over post a near-apocalyptic situation.

While speaking about her experience of working with the former One Direction member recently, Ingrid Michaelson ended up dropping a major bombshell that caused a flurry of activity across social media:

I hope we do meet one day so I can thank him in person but I will respect his private ways because I feel very fortunate so many people are hearing it that would have never heard it without him lending his gorgeous voice to it.” - @ingridmusic on working with Zayn. — Zayn Malik Daily (@zmdaily) March 30, 2021

In her heartfelt message, the indie-pop singer proceeded to heap praise on Zayn Malik, expressing her desire to meet and thank him in person.

However, the one statement that soon become the cynosure of all eyes was the one where she referred to the English singer and songwriter as "married":

"He's such a private person, and now he's married and has a child, so he does the things he wants to do. Luckily he wanted to do."

As a result of this development, "Zayn is Married" started trending on Twitter, with scores of excited fans gushing over this bombshell of a revelation.

However, upon seeing herself go viral, Ingrid Michaelson soon took to social media to clarify Zayn Malik is not married and that it was a genuine mistake on her part:

Ingrid Michaelson apologizes for saying Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are married:



“I was wrong. He's not married." pic.twitter.com/iLIcxQVbMz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 30, 2021

"So I talked about my new song 'To Begin Again' featuring Zayn on my Patreon live stream, and I might have said he was married. I was wrong; he's not married. So, all of you Zayn fans, I'm so sorry to have brought you on this rollercoaster of emotions. I was mistaken; umm, he's not married. I'm sorry."

As a result of the events that unfolded, several fans ended up undergoing quite the gamut of emotions on Twitter.

Twitter responds with memes as Ingrid Michaelson apologizes for claiming that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are married

After his immensely successful exploits as a member of One Direction brought him worldwide fame, Zayn Malik has been churning out one hit single after another ever since he launched his solo career with "Pillowtalk" in 2016.

Since then, the 28-year-old has enjoyed fruitful collaborations with the likes of Taylor Swift and Sia, released three studio albums, and racked up numerous accolades.

The Bradford native's relationship with model Gigi Hadid remains a constant source of interest for his army of fans across the globe. In September 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they named Khai.

With the duo commanding a stellar amount of interest on social media, fans had a meltdown recently in light of Ingrid Michaelson's shock claim about Zayn and Gigi being married.

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans humorously reacted to the furor over Zigi's supposed marriage:

Ingrid after know if she convinced the whole fandom that zayn is married pic.twitter.com/nFzANVLnST — maya 🦖 (@LIGHTSUP2SHE) March 30, 2021

ingrid explaining that she misspoke after she accidentally convinced a whole fan base their fav was married pic.twitter.com/oEvK1zwRH0 — ً (@S0URWASABI) March 30, 2021

zquad when we found out ingrid saying zayn is married was a mistake pic.twitter.com/bXmRLGUvAT — L♡ |#TeamDLIBYH| (@twocommonghosts) March 30, 2021

UMM SO WHICH IS IT INGRID pic.twitter.com/qEVHHE47UC — a (@hohpovhoe) March 30, 2021

I JUST WOKE UP AND ZAYN IS MARRIED pic.twitter.com/wuf3l9FNnG — ًzayn's gf | tfatws spoilers (@icaruz_wallz) March 30, 2021

zayn is married 💔💔 my husband has a wife 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/c3zjI7pg8i — zayn’s eyelashes (@onebillionzayn) March 30, 2021

that one zayn stan after tweeting about ingrid said: pic.twitter.com/ZTYNWb21LP — Kat ♓ (@fentyzl) March 30, 2021

Ingrid snatching back the whiskey and english candies she gave to zayn after she realizes his fandom is crazy pic.twitter.com/fnpTUGydtU — zayn’s eyelashes (@onebillionzayn) March 30, 2021

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it seems like Ingrid Michaelson's honest gaffe has once again unveiled Twitter's humorous side.

When it comes to the question of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's marriage, it looks like fans might just have to wait a little longer.