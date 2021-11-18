How long were David Bowie and Iman married? Relationship explored as latter launches 'Love Memoir' fragrance

David Bowie’s wife Iman recently launched a brand new fragrance collection called Love Memoir in memory of the late music legend. The supermodel and activist mentioned that the fragrance is a tribute to her husband and their “eternal” love story:

“[The fragrance] was really a tribute to my love — my eternal love and devotion to my husband.”

During an interview with People, the CARE global advocate shared that she curated the perfume during the pandemic at the couple’s shared home in New York. Iman also mentioned that she incorporated the scent of David Bowie’s signature Tom Ford woody vetiver into her fragrance.

The model further included notes of bergamot remembering the Italian countryside from her wedding and the delicacies of rose honoring the late singer’s British heritage:

"There is an alchemy and magic to it. I put in the woodsy vetiver that reminds me of David and the cologne he wore the night we met, and then the bergamot of Tuscany, where we were married."

The bottle of Love Memoir has also been designed to commemorate special moments that the couple have shared together in the past. The amber color was reportedly inspired by the golden sunsets the pair watched together in their countryside home.

The shape of the bottle also resembled stacking stones, an ancient ritual the supermodel follows to honor her loved ones, especially her husband. She also mentioned that the fragrance played an important role in her healing:

"I found by creating this fragrance, remembering David and being in the house, it just somehow eased my grief. And I came through it."

David Bowie and Iman were married for nearly 24 years, from their wedding in 1992 until the former’s death in 2016. The Love Memoir fragrance in honor of the epic love story will be available exclusively at MSN across the United States from November 19, 2021.

A look into David Bowie and Iman's relationship

David Bowie and Iman were married for 24 years until his demise in 2006 (Image via Getty Images)

David Bowie and Iman were once considered one of Hollywood’s top power couples. The British music icon and the Somali supermodel first met on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend around the early 1990s. The duo immediately hit it off and tied the knot in 1992 after two years of dating.

The Space Oddity hitmaker opened up about meeting Iman for the first time in an interview with Hello Magazine in 2000:

“My attraction to her was immediate and all-encompassing. I couldn’t sleep for the excitement of our first date. That she would be my wife, in my head, was a done deal. I’d never gone after anything…with such passion in all my life.”

Meanwhile, the model recalled their first date while speaking to Naomi Campbell on No Filter with Naomi earlier this year:

“I moved to LA, and while I was in LA, I met David. And it was a blind date, we were really set up… And that’s how I met him. And it was 29 years ago. It’s literally when people say do you believe in destiny? Yup. Yeah, this could not have happened… I truly in my heart feel it was predestined.”

Iman and David Bowie wed on April 24, 1992, in a private ceremony in Switzerland and formally marked their union in Florence, Italy. Remembering the special day, the former once shared that it rained during the wedding:

“It rained! They said, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t complain, you’re going to be married for 50 years, it’s going to be happy.’ And they were right.”

Following their marriage, the pair went on to welcome one child together, daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra Jones. Although David Bowie and Iman mostly kept their private lives out of the public eye, they often made news for their red carpet appearances and loved-up interviews about each other.

Unfortunately, the fairytale romance came to a standstill when David Bowie passed away on January 10, 2016, after a battle with liver cancer. In January 2021, Iman told Harper’s Bazaar UK that she vowed she would never consider remarrying after the singer’s demise:

“David is in our hearts and minds on a daily basis, for all of us. You know, this was my true love. My daughter once asked me if I would ever marry again and I said, ‘Never.'”

In the interview, the model also remembered how the stars enjoyed an ordinary married life despite their highly publicized professional lives:

“It was a really everyday marriage. He was a very funny, warm gentleman – you know, everyone talks about him being futuristic, but no, he was not, he liked more than anything to wear a three-piece suit. It was a beautiful, ordinary life and that was what was great about it. We could live in New York, pick up our daughter from school, walk everywhere. I wish we had had more years.”

During her latest interview with People, Iman mentioned that she fell in love with David Bowie as a person instead of his onstage persona:

"I knew him as the man, David Jones, his real name. And not the rock star."

The 66-year-old also shared that David Bowie was the biggest support behind the successful launch of Iman Cosmetics in 1994:

"I asked him 'What if it fails?' and he said, 'If you don't try, you'll never know if it succeeds.' He was very proud that it was one of the first lines to be very inclusive. Very chuffed, as he would say. Pleasantly happy."

The supermodel also mentioned that she decided not to remarry as she continues to feel David Bowie’s strong presence in her life:

"I still feel married. Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said 'No, he's not my late husband. He's my husband.' I definitely feel his presence, especially when I look out over the glorious sunsets at our home because David loves sunsets," she says. "So in that way he is ever present."

Iman mentioned that even after years of David Bowie’s tragic demise, her love for the musician will continue to remain alive through their memories.

