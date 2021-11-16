Who is Laura Bellizzi? Mel Gibson's ex shares love child with Carter Reum

Former reality star Laura Bellizzi reportedly shares a 9-year-old love child with Paris Hilton’s husband, Carter Reum. The surprising revelation came just a few days after Hilton and Reum’s lavish Bel Air wedding on November 11.

Sources close to the child told Page Six that the little girl felt “left out” after seeing her father’s highly publicized wedding:

“She saw the articles of Paris and Carter talking about starting a family. She felt tremendous rejection and felt left out. She wants to have a relationship with him. She just wants to really complete the missing pieces of her puzzle. She’s at that age where self-identity is so important, and children want to know who they are and where they come from. It’s important for him to help her with that.”

Another source claimed that the child had a major emotional crisis following the wedding:

“I cannot begin to describe the pain she feels. She is of an age now where she is cognizant and wants her paternal family to hear her and know her. He may not claim or love her, but she claims and loves him and his family.”

It was also revealed that Carter Reum allegedly met the child just once since her birth nine years ago. However, a spokesperson for Reum mentioned that the millionaire capitalist supports the child:

“The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years. Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so.”

As per legal records obtained by The Post, Reum signed official documents as the child’s father last year. However, it is not known when Laura Bellizzi dated Carter Reum or how the couple parted ways.

Everything to know about Laura Bellizzi

Laura Bellizzi previously appeared on VH1's "Secrets of Aspen" (Image via Getty Images)

Laura Bellizzi is a former reality show star, best known for appearing on the VH1 show Secrets of Aspen. The show aired in 2010 and ran for just one season. It followed the daily lives of Laura, Kat, Erin, Star, Brooke and Shana.

Following the show, Laura had a brief relationship with Mel Gibson. During her 2011 pregnancy, the latter was rumored to be the child’s father, but both parties denied the speculation. The reality star told TMZ at the time:

"Mel Gibson is not the father of my child.”

Nearly a decade later, Carter Reum was revealed to be the father of the child. Laura Bellizzi mostly stayed out of the spotlight after her stint in Secrets of Aspen. However, she recently made news after the revelation of her history with the M13 co-founder.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The former reality TV personality reportedly hails from Chicago and currently lives in California with her daughter. It remains to be seen if Laura Bellizzi will acknowledge the ongoing situation surrounding her ex and their child in the days to come.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha