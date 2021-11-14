How did Ben Higgins meet Jessica Clarke? Relationship explored as 'Bachelor' alum marries longtime girlfriend

Popular television personality Ben Higgins recently got married to fiancée Jessica Clarke. The wedding ceremony took place at The Estate in Cherokee Dock near Nashville, Tennessee, on November 13.

The ceremony was attended by famous faces from the Bachelor franchise like Nick Viall, Becca Kufrin, Thomas Jacobs, Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconnetti and more. Higgins said he is excited and has a lot to look forward to.

The wedding ceremony was planned by Sara Fried of Fete, Nashville, in a modest fashion, and the bride walked down the aisle in a gown by Anne Barge. The groom was seen in a tuxedo. The pair then exchanged vows.

Guests then went to a lakeside reception for cocktails and packed dinners that included Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke’s favorite foods, pizza and sliders. The Taylor Pace Orchestra played in between.

Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke relationship timeline

Ben Higgins met Jessica Clarke through Instagram and announced his relationship back in February 2019. He posted a picture of them on Instagram and said that he had been selfishly keeping her to himself for too long. He added that she is special and looks forward to where life is going to take them.

Higgins proposed to Clarke in March 2020 and purchased a house in Colorado in 2020. However, Jessica waited to shift with Ben after their wedding.

Ben Higgins said on his Almost Famous podcast in January 2019 that he kept his relationship secret because he was trying to protect his relationship. The pair pray together most of the time and are connected through their religious values.

In an interview with People, Jessica said that Ben makes her a better person and assures her of her dreams and goals. Ben said that Jessica is empathetic and caring and encourages and supports him.

Who is Jessica Clarke?

Jessica Clarke is a passionate runner and participated on the University of Mississippi’s women’s track and field and cross-country team. Her athlete bio mentions that she likes to help others and resided in a special needs orphanage in China for ten days.

Clarke’s LinkedIn bio says that she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in integrated marketing and communications from Ole Miss in 2018. She then started working at Valet Energy in Nashville in November 2018.

Clarke is the co-owner of SweatNET Nashville and SweatNET Denver. These are online communities providing coupons for workouts and more.

