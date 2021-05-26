Jake Paul reacts to almost making it to 100 top paid athlete list with $20 million from boxing, says "just getting warmed up"

On May 25th, a breakdown of the Top 100 Highest-Paid Athletes was released by Sportico, with boxer Jake Paul barely missing the cut. The latter responded by saying he was "just getting warmed up."

With a record of 3 wins by knockout and 0 losses, YouTuber Jake Paul has stunned the world with his boxing skills. In 2018, the 24-year-old appeared as an undercard for his brother, Logan's fight against fellow YouTuber KSI.

The fight was deemed at the time "the biggest event in internet history. Ever since, Jake has stepped into the ring with Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, and Ali Eson Gib, and won all three matches.

Jake Paul almost makes it onto Top 100

From Conor McGregor to Tiger Woods, Sportico's Top 100 list featured 100 of the highest paid athletes in the world.

Capping off at $26 million, the list excluded many athletes who earned a lot the previous year. One of many was Jake Paul, who reportedly made $20 million from his boxing matches.

Jake began boxing in 2018, making around 7-8 figures per fight. The YouTuber retweeted Sportico, stating that he was just getting started.

oh we just getting warmed up https://t.co/WMmlo5tKEm — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 25, 2021

Fans dismissive of Jake's boxing career

Followers of Jake responded to his Tweet, trolling him for his egoistic behavior. As his fights have been widely believed to be "fake and planned", fans did not support his attempt at becoming a professional boxer.

In addition, as he has yet to fight a current professional boxer, fans also expressed their distaste towards his choice of opponents.

They said:

make better content, it reeks — aiden🌟LeGoat MVP🏆 (@aiden021403) May 25, 2021

Real fight soon? — De’Aaron Fox Burner (Year 15) (@miniac773) May 25, 2021

Police man Hasbulla just caught a fake boxer pic.twitter.com/YIC9WbYWw2 — Hasbulla 🇷🇺 (@HasbulIah) May 25, 2021

Jake Paul’s Road to a Mickey Mouse Boxing Career



Beat a YouTuber 🦀

Beat a Short NBA Player 🏀

Beat an MMA Fighter 🤺

Cries when punched by a real boxer 😭

Hasn't fought a real boxer 🥊

LeEveryday Bro is 0-3 in my book 🤡🤡🤡



BETTER THAN BEETLEJUICE? — Gabi⚡️ (@afcgabi11) May 25, 2021

Who’s “we” you’re not a real boxer lol — Jason Kafka (@Therealjkaf) May 25, 2021

No you’re not lol — jack wess (@jack_wess15) May 25, 2021

YOU ARE NOT A BOXER — GStatPro (@GStatPro) May 25, 2021

“We”?? You speak French now? 😂 — Joe Novelo (@JoeNovelo) May 25, 2021

Fight a real boxer Mickey — 👾 JAY (@jake25648303) May 25, 2021

Paid promotions. Ha — MooseknuckleMac (@Mac28866449) May 25, 2021

Since his win against Ben Askren, Jake Paul has challenged a number of other boxers, including his own brother Logan Paul. Fans supportive of his career are excited to see who he faces in the ring next.

