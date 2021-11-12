Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum: Wedding dress, ring, and more about the star-studded Bel-Air extravaganza

Paris Hilton just married Carter Reum. The pair said “I do” at Paris' late grandfather’s Bel-Air estate on Thursday.

The celebration, which was a three-night event, kickstarted with a reception at the estate. It was followed up with a carnival on the Santa Monica Pier on Friday, and a black-tie soirée on Saturday.

Celebrities including Paula Abdul, Kyle Richards, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts, Evan Ross, and even Kim Kardashian attended the wedding.

Paris Hilton loves to change outfits unlike her beau, Carter Reum

Paris changed her outfit several times throughout the event. Being an upper-echelon socialite does come with its perks, and her myriad dresses brought over more than a handful of compliments.

The socialite's ring, an emerald-cut diamond ring, was the talk of the town.

Paris added:

“I love outfit changes, but Reum would do only one style since he’s not as high maintenance as I am.”

~☆Rhiannon☆~ @QueenFairyMe When we get pics of @ParisHilton in her wedding dress I am going to print them and frame them When we get pics of @ParisHilton in her wedding dress I am going to print them and frame them

Paris even documented her wedding for her new reality show on Peacock, Paris in Love.

More about Paris and Carter's whirlwind romance

The couple first confirmed their relationship in April 2020 and got engaged in February 2021. Carter Reum popped the question on a private island after dating Paris Hilton for over a year. Reportedly, he did so by presenting her with an emerald-cut diamond ring designed by Jean Dousset.

Paris Hilton opened up about her relationship with Carter Reum in January, telling Mara Schiavocampo on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast:

“He’s just my dream guy… Carter’s 100 percent the one. We talk about planning a wedding all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that.”

She continued:

“So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life.”

Now that she is happily married, she wants to have kids with Reum and start a family. She is already undergoing IVF treatment.

Paris revealed that:

“We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like, Kim (Kardashian) is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it.”

Who were the bridesmaids at Paris' and Carter's Bel-Air wedding?

The bridesmaids were Halle Hammond, Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff, wife of Paris’ brother, Barron Hilton II, Kim Richard’s daughter, Whitney Davis and Kyle Richards’ daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, who were all wearing custom pink designs from Alice + Olivia.

Wedding preparations were in overdrive as flower ensembles were arranged and a tent was setup.

Oli London @OliLondonTV Wishing @ParisHilton and Carter Reum a magical and special wedding day today 👰‍♀️🤵🏻💒💍 and a huge congratulations ✨💖 Wishing @ParisHilton and Carter Reum a magical and special wedding day today 👰‍♀️🤵🏻💒💍 and a huge congratulations ✨💖 https://t.co/vmb8ouCRqg

Evan Neunuebel @evanneunuebel @ParisHilton @peacockTV I watched it this morning. So happy for you Paris. After watching Carter on there I definitely think he is the one for you and you made a good choice. Congrats Paris ❤️ @ParisHilton @peacockTV I watched it this morning. So happy for you Paris. After watching Carter on there I definitely think he is the one for you and you made a good choice. Congrats Paris ❤️

What does Paris think about her prior relationships?

Prior to meeting Carter, Hilton admitted that she had put up with a lot in her past relationships.

Hilton added:

“I didn’t really understand what love or relationships were. I thought that them getting so crazy meant that they were in love with me. Looking back, I can’t believe I let people treat me like that.”

Paris Hilton was previously engaged to model Jason Shaw from 2002 to 2003. She also dated Greek shipping-heir Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis in 2005, and most recently, actor Chris Zylka in 2018.

