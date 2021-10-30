'A Picture Perfect Wedding' full cast list: Meet Emily Tennant and others from the UPtv romance

A Picture Perfect Wedding is an upcoming romantic drama that is all set to melt hearts. It will revolve around a wedding photographer and how her career will lead her to someone special.

In A Picture Perfect Wedding, Lindsey is hired by New York’s mogul’s son Josh as his sister’s wedding photographer. Amidst all the wedding preparations, the two find themselves falling for each other. Will the spark between them last longer? Only time will tell.

The official synopsis of A Picture Perfect Wedding reads:

“Wedding photographer Lindsey gets her big opportunity when a New York mogul’s son, Josh, asks her to shoot his sister’s wedding. Sparks fly as Josh and Lindsey prepare for ceremony, and the pair begin to fall for each other. But as the big day arrives and the project finishes, do they go back their old, separate lives or will they follow their hearts?”

Emily Tennant as Lindsey in 'A Picture Perfect Wedding’

Emily Tennant is thrilled about the A Picture Perfect Wedding premiere. Among the cast members, she is the one who has shared some behind-the-scenes clicks from the sets. They are seen rehearsing a ballroom dance sequence wearing their masks. As per the post’s date, it was shot in April during the pandemic.

Tennant has also shared a poster for A Picture Perfect Wedding and captioned it as:

“Last summer we got to film a really fun movie with some really cool people.”

Viewers may also know her from Riverdale, Project Blue Book, Mr. Young, Polly Pocket, Doomsday Mom and Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.

Tyler Johnston as Josh

Tyler Johnston is famous among his fans as Samandriel from Supernatural Season 8. He is an award-winning actor who has won hearts with his performances in Story of a Girl, Motive and 2BR02B: To Be or Naught to Be.

Johnston has also appeared in projects like Letterkenny, The Odds, Firebase, The Age of Adulting and Rabbit. In A Picture Perfect Wedding, he plays Josh, the handsome son of the New York mogul.

Kylee Bush as Hannah Taylor-Hall

In A Picture Perfect Wedding, Kylee Bush as Hannah Taylor-Hall plays the sister of Josh. It is her wedding where Lindsey arrives as the photographer and falls in love with Hannah’s brother.

Bush is known for featuring in several films and television series, including John from Home, Upload, Funhouse, The Twilight Zone, Dumbbells, The Magicians and iZombie.

In addition to the cast mentioned above, A Picture Perfect Wedding also stars Ben Bordeau as Anton, Loretta Walsh as Maxine Bower-Smythe, Laura Mitchell as Bronwyn Charles and Raylene Harewood as Fiona.

When will 'A Picture Perfect Wedding’ premiere?

A Picture Perfect Wedding premieres Sunday, October 31, at 7.00 PM ET on UPtv. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for streaming platforms, such as DTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu, Philo, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In April, the Jason James directorial was released on Citytv. Later, A Picture Perfect Wedding was nominated at Leo Awards this year.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar