Who is Jinjara Mitchell? All about Riverdale star Jordan Connor's wife as couple tie the knot

Popular actor Jordan Connor recently tied the knot with Jinjara Mitchell. The couple shared the news on September 5, one day after the wedding, with separate posts on their Instagram accounts.

According to Brides, the couple married on September 4 in front of 50 guests at the Long Beach Lodge Resort in British Columbia. Mitchell was wearing a beautiful lace dress by Anne Barge and Connor wore a classic suit from Suitsupply. The Riverdale actor wrote in his Instagram post,

“THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE!”

Jinjara shared the same picture on Instagram with a separate caption. In an interview with Brides, she said that she first met Jordan in an acting class in 2012. The pair got engaged in 2018 on a beach in Tofino, British Columbia. She recalled and said that it was the best day of their lives.

While getting engaged, Jinjara Mitchell shared the news on Instagram and said that all of her best days have been with Jordan Connor. She called him her best friend and the love of her life. She added that spending a lifetime with him sounded like the most fun adventure she could imagine.

Who is Jordan Connor’s fiancée?

Jinjara Mitchell with her friend (Image via Instagram/jinjara)

Jordan Connor’s fiancée, Jinjara Mitchell is a well-known Instagram star and actress. She was born on 29 March 1992 to American parents in Palm Springs, California, USA. She has never revealed detailed information about her family or her personal life.

The 29-year-old is the granddaughter of actor Cameron Mitchell and Camille Janclaire. She is the niece of Camille Mitchell and Cameron Mitchell Jr. and cousin of Charles-Joseph Mitchell.

Jinjara Mitchell started her career by playing small roles in the TV series Arrow in 2013. She then appeared in a short film, The Katherine Problem in 2014 followed by The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story in 2014.

She gained recognition after voicing one of the characters in My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic in 2010 and acting in the American TV series Life Sentence in 2018. She was then seen in RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, Dragalia Lost, Mina Tobias: Shoes and more.

Jinjara Mitchell became engaged to her long-time partner Jordan Connor on 22 September 2018, and recently got married on 4 September 2021.

