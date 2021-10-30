'The Great Christmas Switch' full cast list: Meet Sarah Lind and others from GAC Family's holiday film

GAC Family celebrates the holiday season with the release of The Great Christmas Switch. The rom-com movie is about twins switching places and living each other’s lives during Christmas.

While the storyline might sound like Vanessa Hudgens’ The Princess Switch, the upcoming film is slightly different. In the 2018 flick, Hudgens’ Duchess character switches with an ordinary girl who looks like her, a week before Christmas.

But on The Great Christmas Switch, identical twin sisters switch places with each other. The official synopsis of the romance drama reads:

“In an effort to get away from their problems for a little while during a particularly stressful holiday season, identical twins, Sophia, a single girl in the city with a demanding boss, and Kaelynn, a single mother of two in the Midwest, decide to switch places for Christmas. While living each other’s lives they realize that what’s been missing in their own lives may not be too far out of reach after all.”

Meet the cast of ‘The Great Christmas Switch’

1) Sarah Lind

In The Great Christmas Switch, Sarah Lind plays the twins’ characters Sophia and Kaelynn. The actress wears several hats and one of them is of a director. Born in Saskatchewan, Canada, Lind has been married to award-winning star Tygh Runyan since 2018.

Her film credits include Edgemont, WolfCop, The Exorcism of Molly Hartley, Severed, Hidden Truth and A Simple Curve. The renowned actress is also an amateur claw hammer style banjo player.

2) Dillon Casey

Dillion Casey, who hails from Dallas, Texas, is a talented actor who has worked in the MCU franchise. He has appeared in projects, including Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Vow, Backpackers, Another Life, Defining Moments, The Wedding Ring, A Perfect Christmas and Creature, among others.

Cassey will play Patrick, who will likely be a love interest of one of the twins on The Great Christmas Switch.

3) Jon McLaren

Jon McLaren will appear as Jonathan on The Great Christmas Switch. The Ontario native is a producer and actor who has featured in several television series and movies.

His work credits include Blood & Treasure, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Sweet as Maple Syrup, Titans, The Evil Twin, Winter Castle and A Deadly Vendetta, among a total of 53 projects.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, The Great Christmas Switch also stars Gabriel Darku (as Everett), Nicole Huff (Cloud), Kelsey Ruhl (Edie), Charlie Boyle (Charlotte) and Mani Ogunsuyi (Megan).

‘The Great Christmas Switch’ release date

The Great Christmas Switch is all set to premiere Saturday, November 6, at 8.00 pm on GAC Family. The romance drama will next be in line following Much Ado About Christmas.

The network celebrates the Great American Christmas event by releasing 12 films every weekend from October 30.

Viewers can either watch the show on GAC Family or subscribe to streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, Philo, Sling, fubo TV and DIRECTV Stream.

Edited by Siddharth Satish