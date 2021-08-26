Midnight Suns by Marvel and Firaxis: Release date, supported platforms, characters, and more

Marvel has just announced another game and it's set to be coming soon.

Announced at Gamescom, Marvel's Midnight Suns will be the latest from the popular comic book company. Midnight Suns is considered a tactical strategy RPG that will dive into the darker side of the Marvel Universe as heroes like Ghost Rider, Blade, and Magik face off against Lilith, the Mother of Demons.

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe's popularity, and admittedly lighter content, Marvel is taking the opportunity to explore the other side that probably won't make it into the films.

Here's everything we know so far.

Marvel's Midnight Suns announced at Gamescon

There aren't a lot of gameplay details surrounding the newest Marvel release. According to Nibellion, that will be released in about a week on September 1. It will have a customizable protagonist that will live amongst the other Marvel heroes, like Wolverine, Blade and others.

First images from the game show a decidedly darker tone for the characters, even for ones like Doctor Strange who will be appearing in both the MCU and Midnight Suns.

The game will reportedly be based on a 1992 comics crossover run from Marvel about the Rise of the Midnight Sons, and tells the story of Lilith, the primary antagonist for the upcoming game. Doctor Strange heads the formation of a team of darker heroes to stop her.

The team in the game will feature several fan-favorite characters including Iron Man, Wolverine, Captain America, Blade, Ghost Rider, Captain Marvel, and Doctor Strange, among others.

Midnight Suns is set to release in March of 2022, so the release is right around the corner. Between now and then, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, also recently announced, will also be released (October 2021).

The game will be supported on all gaming platforms except mobile. It will also be on some last-gen consoles as well as next-gen. Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Series X, PlayStation 4 and 5 and PC users will all be able to purchase the game as soon as it releases.

Edited by R. Elahi