Gamescom 2021 announced: Activision, EA, Ubisoft, Xbox and more set to showcase games from August 25-27

Gamescom returns as an online event this year on August 25th to 27th, with an exciting list of publishers and games set to be showcased.

gamescom is a multiplayer experience, and this year we’ve got some big names in the lobby. 😎



Learn more about the official partners of #gamescom2021 here:

➡️ https://t.co/arlSzsEU6B pic.twitter.com/YOruOUj77k — gamescom (@gamescom) July 15, 2021

Gamescom will not take place on-site in Cologne this year. The event is jointly organized by Koelnmesse and game – the German Games Industry Association.

The central theme of Gamescom 2021 is ‘Games: The New Normal’. With the pandemic forcing people to mostly stay home, video games have come to the forefront as a predominant form of entertainment in difficult times such as this.

Gamescom 2021 has a star-studded lineup of publishers and games

The list of publishers released by Gamescom as the ones attending this year’s digital event includes:

505 Games

Activision

Aerosoft

Assemble Entertainment

astragon Entertainment

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Bethesda Softworks

Electronic Arts

GAMEVIL COM2US Europe

Headup

Indie Arena Booth

Koch Media

NExT Studios (Tencent Games)

SEGA Europe

Team17

Thunderful Games

Ubisoft

Wargaming

Xbox

Both Activision and EA are confirmed to be at Gamescom (August 25th-27th) 👀https://t.co/VuRzfIhNkN — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 15, 2021

The above companies will be joined by 80 curated top indie titles, which will be showcased at large, virtual booths at the Indie Arena Booth Online (IAB). The concrete line-up of IAB Online will be announced at the end of July.

In addition, more than 40 other indie titles will be presented in the "Arcade Village" of IAB Online. Further partnerships will be continuously arranged and announced at www.gamescom.global.

Regarding the relevance of video games in the current era, Felix Falk, the Managing Director of game, said,

“Games are a natural part of everyday life for billions of people around the world – for entertainment, work and education. Today, no one is surprised to see concerts, election campaigns and even church services set in computer and video games. This shows the potential of games, which we have only just begun to explore. Likewise, after the Covid-19 pandemic, the more digital and networked world will rely more than ever on games and their technologies.”

He continued,

“This makes it all the more important now, also politically, to have a clear plan for how we can tap the tremendous potential of games even better in the future. With the recently introduced games strategy, we now have a strong concept at the national level. Now it is up to the next federal government to put concrete measures in place. This is something we also want to talk about at the political opening of gamescom and the Debatt(l)e Royale with the leading representatives of the political parties in Germany.”

Edited by Nikhil Vinod