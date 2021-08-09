What to expect at Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream on August 24

Xbox recently announced its presence at Gamescom 2021 on August 24, where the publisher will dive deep into its roster of announced games.

Over the last few years, Xbox has not only recovered from the failure at Xbox One’s launch but has established itself as one of the biggest and most customer-friendly publishers. With the expansion of cloud gaming and PC, Xbox has evolved far beyond just a home console.

Earlier this year, Xbox acquired ZeniMax, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks and other notable studios. This increased the number of Xbox first-party studios to 23.

Earlier today, Xbox announced its presence at the upcoming Gamescom 2021.

Xbox Stream at Gamescom 2021

Currently spearheaded by Geoff Keighley, the man behind the Games Awards and Summer Game Fest, Gamecom's annual game trade is one of the biggest gaming events held annually.

3 weeks from today, get a new look at this holiday's biggest upcoming video games and what lies beyond...@gamescom Opening Night Live



A live two hour showcase



Streaming & Co-Streaming Everywhere

Wednesday, August 25

11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 8 pm CET pic.twitter.com/h8C12vtvri — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 4, 2021

For 2021, Gamescom is once again heading to the digital platform instead of Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany. Xbox recently announced its presence at the event.

We saved you a front-row seat. We technically got everyone a front-row seat, but we saved yours first, promise



Save the date for new looks at upcoming games during the Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream: https://t.co/2JPZrhJqqj pic.twitter.com/DsXmYazaTJ — Xbox (@Xbox) August 9, 2021

Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream will be held on August 24 at 10:00 am PT / 6:00 pm BST / 7:00 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST. The event, hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager, will be live-streamed on Xbox’s social media platforms, YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, Twitter and select regional sites like VK.com in Russia and Bilibili in China.

Sandro Odak, Communications Lead, Xbox DACH said at the blogpost:

You’ll get in-depth updates from some of our previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles alongside some of our third-party partners, including some of the incredible titles coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases to our monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, and much more.

Xbox currently has many titles announced including anticipated titles such as Avowed, Elder Scrolls VI, Outer Worlds 2, Perfect Dark, Fable, Contraband and Starfield. However, the show is expected to focus on upcoming games such as Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite and Age of Empires IV. Fans are anticipating Xbox steaming at Gamescom 2021 on August 24, 2021.

