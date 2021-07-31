Halo Infinite technical preview: Here’s what the fans think so far

Halo Infinite’s technical preview test went live on July 29th and will run till 2nd August, prior to its release on holiday 2021.

Halo Infinite, the flagship title of Xbox and the eighth mainline entry of the legendary franchise, was originally planned to be released in 2020, with the launch of the Xbox Series X|S. However, due to the fan backlash over unimpressive visuals, the game was delayed a full year.

Halo Infinite is without question one of the most anticipated video games of 2021. The campaign continues with story cliffhangers from the Halo 5 Guardian, but unlike Guardian, it brings Master Chief to the forefront.

As for the Multiplayer, Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer is going to be free to play with a sensible monetization of cosmetic content and never expiring battle passes. The game will also be released on the same day and date on PC through Steam and Xbox store, and it will be available on Game Pass from day 1.

How is Halo Infinite Technical Preview?

The first Halo Infinite Technical Preview is taking place between July 29th and August 2nd. It is available to selected players who have signed up for the flight. The technical preview includes a vertical slice of multiplayer gameplay, the academy mode to test out each weapon, an armory to customize the spartan, and a season 0 battle pass.

The response from the fans is extremely important to the 343 industry and Xbox, as Halo games are known to change drastically between flights and launch based on the community feedback.

Halo Infinite Tech Preview on Xbox Series X running in the performance mode. Really clean image quality, game feels incredible to play! pic.twitter.com/A2ldcbWuSI — Klobrille (@klobrille) July 30, 2021

Halo Infinite looks way better than last year! Plays really well too. Just watch out - the audio volume is very low compared to the system OS. Had it cranked up for the game...rebooted and almost fell out of my chair. So loud my room shook and stuff fell off the shelves. Yikes. — John Linneman (@dark1x) July 30, 2021

It’s so surreal to me that I’ve been playing Halo Infinite since last night pic.twitter.com/nw2CVE7pj5 — Colt #BullshitMafia (@infrarogue89) July 30, 2021

Several fans were quick to point out how good the game looks on all systems, including the base Xbox One.

@Halo @HaloSupport #Halo I know it is an early preview but infinite is not optimized well, currently getting under 60 FPS in native 4K on medium settings, not too pleasant for a 144hz player. I’m running 5950x / RTX 3090 / 64gb 3600 MHz ram / 1 TB Samsung pro SSD — Casey 117 (@C4S3YA113N) July 30, 2021

However, it seems like even though the performance is stable, it’s not getting the high FPS fans hoped for. But rest assured, as there is still time for optimization.

Halo Infinite hits HARD with punchy sound and a really nice mix of Halo 5 mobility and classic Combat Evolved gunplay! I didn't get into the packed servers of #HaloInfinite until almost midnight last night. Here is a quick montage of a few matches showing my favorite guns! #Xbox pic.twitter.com/okcpqjW0Pl — colteastwood (@Colteastwood) July 30, 2021

Halo Infinite Tech Test Impressions



- Gameplay feels awesome. A good balance of Classic Halo with modern enhancements

- Graphics on Series X are great. Overall has a "clean" look to it

- Only playing vs Bots for now so can't get a feel for "true" multiplayer but liking it A LOT pic.twitter.com/QZUVmP1vIQ — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) July 30, 2021

Based on the reaction, one thing is for certain, Halo Infinite is going to be one of the best Halo games yet.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod