Halo Infinite multiplayer will be free to play, release date set for Holiday 2021

Halo fans were delighted to see a big Halo Infinite segment during XBOX and Bethesda’s presentation at E3 which focused on a multiplayer separately from the main campaign.

This new multiplayer for Halo Infinite will be free to play, in a similar fashion to Call of Duty: Warzone. Unlike Warzone, though, so far, it looks as though there will be no battle royale, instead focusing on the typical team versus team gameplay Halo is known for. Halo Infinite multiplayer looks like it will have some new features as well as many returning elements that veterans of the Halo fanbase will be pleased to see.

New features coming in Halo Infinite multiplayer

The multiplayer for Halo Infinite looks out for newer players over any other game in the franchise. To this end, they are introducing two new features: The Spartan Academy and the Spartan Commander Laurette. The goal of these features is to get players up to speed with multiplayer gameplay. They will teach new players about weapons, maps and other information that will be good to know before jumping into multiplayer.

Halo Infinite also has a game mode where players can get exhibitions against bots. This will be a great way for new players to practice and hone their skills before jumping online.

Another innovation to Halo looks to be some pretty nice customization to skins. Several different units in the trailer looked to be wearing different colors. Even a Spartan rocking Yoroi Armor was spotted in the trailer.

The main game of Halo Infinite will pick up from the events of Halo 5. Cortana looks to be a main part of the story again, as it looks like she was scheduled to be destroyed, but wasn’t. From there, it appears Cortana and Master Chief will have to figure out what’s going on.

Classic gameplay elements are also returning in the multiplayer for Halo Infinite. Several well-known vehicles were seen in the trailer, including Pelicans and Warthogs. Capture the Flag might also be a popular game mode for this multiplayer. Of course, they made sure to get one clip of the Energy Sword in there as well.

Edited by Gautham Balaji