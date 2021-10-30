'Christmas in Harmony' full cast list: Meet Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, and others from Hallmark romance

Christmas in Harmony is all set to bring the holiday spirit to Hallmark. The romantic drama revolves around Harmony Matthews, who returns to her town after losing a job, hoping for a Christmas miracle.

Her mother forces her to join a Holiday Chorus and when Matthews reaches the church, she finds out her ex-boyfriend is the director. Christmas in Harmony is about a girl rediscovering the festival spirit and reconnecting with her family and former love.

The official synopsis of the Hallmark romance drama reads:

“Harmony is tricked into auditioning for the Holiday Chorus- directed by an ex-boyfriend. By Christmas Eve, they could be harmonizing in the key of love.”

Meet the cast of 'Christmas in Harmony’

1) Ashleigh Murray

Ashleigh Murray’s fans know her as Josephine “Josie” McCoy, the lead singer of the Pussycats and Josie from The CW’s Riverdale and Katy Keene. She has also appeared in Valley Girl, Deidra & Laney Rob a Train, Younger and The Following.

In Christmas in Harmony, Murray plays the lead actress Harmony Matthews, who is waiting for a miracle.

2) Luke James

Luke James is an actor and music composer who has been on tours with famous musicians and singers. He is a three-time Grammy nominated songwriter/singer who has done several movies and television shows.

He is best known for his work on projects including Black Nativity, Star, Unsolved, The Chi, Genius, and The New Edition Story.

In Christmas in Harmony, he plays the role of Kyle Noah, Matthews' ex-boyfriend who is the director of Holiday Chorus.

3) Michelle Williams

Christmas in Harmony’s Melo D is played by Michelle Williams, who is a versatile personality. She is an actress, television host, designer, entrepreneur and Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter. In fact, she and James collaborated to record a few original tracks for the festive special in the Hallmark film.

Apart from song tours and releasing music albums, Williams has appeared in television shows like American Soul, Raven’s Home and Family Time. She has also appeared as “Butterfly” in The Masked Singer (2019).

4) Loretta Devine

Loretta Devine plays Matthews’ mama in Christmas in Harmony. She's the primetime Emmy-winning actress who is best known as Adele Webber from Grey’s Anatomy. She has also done projects like The Starling, Family Reunion, Always & 4Ever, The Loud House and Spell, among others.

Christmas in Harmony also stars actors including Basil Wallace, Clayton Frank, Hannah Michelle, Alicia Ugarte, James Arthur Sims and Ashley Tru Ward.

About 'Christmas in Harmony’

Directed by Rusty Cundieff, Christmas in Harmony is written by Jessiline Berry, while Stan Spry and Eric Woods serve as executive producers.

Christmas in Harmony is set to premiere on Hallmark Channel on October 29, Friday at 8:00 PM (ET). Viewers can also subscribe to Hallmark Movies Now or can opt for other streaming services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and Philo.

Edited by R. Elahi