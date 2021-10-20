When will 'The Masked Singer' episode 6 air? 'Disturbing' wildcard Jester costume to steal the show

The Masked Singer Season 6 brings yet another fun-filled episode that is set to witness insane reveals. Expect a night of entertainment and drama as showrunners introduce wildcard contestant Jester. How does the surprise twist impact the current roster? Only time will tell.

However, some reports claim that Jester’s costume is the 'scariest' as well as inappropriate to ever appear on The Masked Singer. Apparently, the network’s executives were not going to allow Jester on stage, but then they suggested altering the 'disturbing' costume to make it more 'family-friendly.'

When will 'The Masked Singer' episode 6 be released?

The Masked Singer Season 6 premiered last month, and since then, fans have been hooked on the show. The upcoming sixth episode is eagerly awaited because of the wildcard masked singer Jester, who is all set to steal the show.

It will air on Fox on Wednesday, October 20, at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) and will be followed by Alter Ego.

'The Masked Singer’ episode 6 trailer

The network recently dropped the new episode’s trailer, which gives a glimpse of a magical time. While the audience’s cheer and judges’ reactions can be heard, the clip shows Jester along with Skunk, Pepper, Hamster, and Bull on stage.

Speaking about the wildcard, a voiceover says:

“This is The Masked Singer magic right here. We are in the midst of a young living legend."

Fans have delivered mixed reactions after watching the trailer. While many are super excited to watch Jester’s performance, some find its clown costume terrifying.

The network has posted another promo clip, which is set to the theme of Netflix’s hit show, Squid Game. Watch it here:

What to expect from the new episode?

As always, The Masked Singer is unceasingly intense in its approach to entertaining viewers. Fans are not done guessing wildcards from previous episodes yet, and now they have to guess who is behind the creepy-looking Jester.

Although the trailer didn’t reveal much about the upcoming episode’s drama, it is something that is expected in every episode.

Over the past five episodes, a few masked singers have been revealed, and they are:

Cupcake: Ruth Pointer (The Pointer Sisters)

Baby: Larry the Cable Guy

Dalmation: Tyga

Pufferfish: Toni Braxton

Octopus: L.A. Laker Dwight Howard

Mother Nature: Vivica A. Fox

Hosted by Nick Cannon, the Emmy-winning show’s judges include Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke. The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday.

