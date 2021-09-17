'The Masked Singer' Season 6: Costumes, clues, judges, and all about FOX competition series

Fox’s The Masked Singer returns with its sixth season this month. Like every season, the upcoming reality show will see nine celebrity contestants in interesting costumes to make it challenging for the audience to guess their identity.

Throughout the show, the singing celebrity, who will receive the lowest number of votes, will be unmasked. The network has shared the costumes of this season’s The Masked Singer, including Bull, Cupcake, Baby, Caterpillar, Banana Split, Hamster, Mallard, Beach Ball, Dalmatian, and Queen Of Hearts.

The live audience will return on set after three seasons. Speaking about the same, The Masked Singer showrunner James Been said:

“It changes the dynamics in the studio. I think it’s just been really fun to get fans back into the room and have them experience it with us.”

First clues of The Masked Singer contestants

As the show’s premiere is near, the network has begun dropping clues on social media to guess who the celebrity contestants of The Masked Singer are. The first clue for the costume Beach Ball is two band-aids, for the Bull is one tiger and one lion and for the Hamster is a whistle.

While fans brainstorm and come up with many star names, Fox has given significant clues about the participants.

Apparently, this season’s The Masked Singer celebrities have collectively won 27 Grammy trophies and 85 Grammy nominations, 12 Razzie Award nominations, 12 Emmy nominations, and three Academy Award nominations. Plus, two Super Bowl appearances, and some have won two lifetime achievement awards as well.

All four judges return

Since the show started, the Masked Singer has been judged by Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger. For season 6, all four judges return to duty. This year’s host of The Masked Singer is Nick Cannon.

As for the show's format, it is reported that there will be at least 14 contestants, and they will be divided into two groups, A and B. Also, there will be four wild card entries. The costumes, judges, and clues are creating quite a bit of hype around the show. Will season 6 be able to succeed like the last five seasons? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, the winners of The Masked Singer, who won the audience’s hearts over the years, were Monster (T-Pain), Fox (Wayne Brady), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Sun (LeAnn Rimes), and Piglet (Nick Lachey).

The show, which won Emmy Awards in 2020 and 2021, is an adaptation of the South Korean series, which also became a hit. The Masked Singer Season 6 will have a two-night premiere on Wednesday, September 22-23, FOX at 8:00 pm (ET).

