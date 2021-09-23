Who is the Bull on 'Masked Singer' Season 6? 

Yet another season of Masked Singer is around the corner, and guessing games have begun. After the Fox show shared a clip across its social media channels introducing the bull mask, fans went into overdrive trying to decode the costume.

While most seem to speculate it's Todrick Hall, there are a handful who are tilting towards Antonio Banderas and Dwayne Johnson. Well, viewers are not half wrong in wanting to believe that it could be Hall given he has a background in dance and music. He is an American Idol alum after all.

Is Todrick Hall really the Bull on Masked Singer Season 6?

Fans appear confident that it is indeed Hall's voice coming from the bull mask. However, it's all speculation at this point, and that is exactly what the reality series thrives on.

A Reddit user pointed out:

"Todrick Hall. Voice gives it away but the lions and tigers clue relates to his song "Lions and Tigers and Bears."

Fans speculate Todrick Hall is the bull on Masked Singer (Image via Reddit)

it’s gilderoy @stirfryedshana Just heard the performance for The Bull from previews of The Masked Singer….he sang for 5 seconds and I could immediately tell it was Todrick Hall. Just heard the performance for The Bull from previews of The Masked Singer….he sang for 5 seconds and I could immediately tell it was Todrick Hall.

natalie @the_nitnat @JoeyContino @MaskedSingerFOX so that confirms he isnt going home since he has the Britney performance. Im just proud of @todrick and im rooting for him to win! @JoeyContino @MaskedSingerFOX so that confirms he isnt going home since he has the Britney performance. Im just proud of @todrick and im rooting for him to win!

Diamond Brown @HereIsDime Okay but will Todrick Hall actually win Masked Singer this season? Okay but will Todrick Hall actually win Masked Singer this season?

Fans on Instagram speculate Todrick Hall is the bull on Masked Singer (Image via Instagram)

All about Masked Singer Season 6 premiere

This season is going to be nothing short of epic as contestants in costumes battle it out for an epic win. The two-night premiere will see two masks eliminated while two wildcards will join the roster. Viewers will witness a total of 16 costumes.

Also, the bull will be performing to Train's Drops of Jupiter for judges - Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke.

Elaborating on the show, executive producer Craig Plestis told Entertainment Weekly:

"Not everyone is a professional singer, but there's a lot of hidden talents we've discovered around the world and in Hollywood, people who can sing and perform. There's so many people that just make you smile this season like we've never had before, so we're thrilled by that."

Masked Singer Season 6 will premiere on September 22, Wednesday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time. For more information, check local listings.

