What is Todrick Hall’s net worth? A look at his fortune as he becomes the face of Morphe’s Pride month campaign

In honor of Pride Month 2021, popular beauty brand Morphe is collaborating with versatile musician, entertainer and performer, Todrick Hall.

The brand recently joined hands with The Trevor Project to launch a new limited-edition Live with Love collection. Todrick Hall has now been roped in to be the face of the campaign.

Morphe has always been supportive of the LGBTQ+ youth and student community. The brand has decided to donate 100 percent of the proceeds from its collaboration with Todrick Hall to Trevor Project’s LGBTQ+ crisis intervention and suicide prevention initiative.

In a recent interview with Out, Todrick stated that make-up goes beyond materialism and is a form of expression for him.

“I think expression is truly being the version of yourself, who you are, the version of yourself that you want to be, and the version of yourself that makes you feel the most fabulous.”

Who is Todrick Hall?

Todrick Hall is an American singer-songwriter and R&B rapper. He rose to fame with the popular reality singing competition American Idol. He was a semi-finalist in the ninth season of the show and garnered a huge fan following.

The 36-year-old later ventured into YouTube and gained recognition for his music videos, collaborations, parody series and other viral content.

Todrick has also worked on several Broadway productions, including The Color Purple and Memphis: The Musical. He appeared as a guest judge and choreographer in RuPaul’s Drag Race. He also starred as Lola in Broadway musical Kinky Boots.

Todrick has released three studio albums, Somebody’s Christmas (2010), Straight Outta Oz (2016), and Forbidden (2018). He has also released an EP titled Quarantine Queen in 2020.

Todrick was featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List in 2014 and Business Insider’s “Hottest YouTube Stars Alive” list in 2015. He also won a Streamy Award for Breakthrough Artist in 2016 and an MTV Video Music Award as an Executive Producer for Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down.”

What is Todrick Hall’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Todrick Hall has an estimated net worth of $4 million dollars. Most of his earnings come from his music, especially his albums and live tours.

Todrick is also a prominent social media influencer and has around 3.5 million YouTube subscribers. He earns revenue from the streaming platform.

Todrick has earned millions from his appearances in movies, shows and theaters. He also has a few directorial and producer roles to his credit, which have added to his total earnings.

Todrick Hall is a member of the LGBTQ+ community. He is currently dating model and singer David Borum.

The music artist was previously in a relationship with Jesse James Pattinson. The couple split back in 2017.

On the work front, Todrick released his fifth extended play album Haus Party, Pt. 3, this February.

