The Alchemist tells fans to find the hidden album he and Earl Sweatshirt dropped on YouTube under a fake name

Legendary producer Daniel Alan “The Alchemist” Maman recently revealed that he and rapper Earl Sweatshirt dropped an album on YouTuber under a "fake name" and with a "fake album cover." He told fans to "go find it."

The not-so-new album from the 43-year-old record producer is a supposed new collaboration with Earl Sweatshirt. This news follows the duo’s “Nobles” single from The Alchemist’s record, “This Thing Of Ours,” released on 30 April 2021.

The producer's tweet had a comical tone to it since fans could not find the album. The tweet read:

“We hid a whole album on youtube under a fake name and youtube page. Fake album cover, song titles, the whole 9. Nobody found it yet."

We hid a whole album on youtube under a fake name and youtube page . Fake album cover, song titles, the whole 9. Nobody found it yet. — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) May 22, 2021

The Alchemist initially teased the collab album in 2019, reveals old tweet

One Twitter user noted that The Alchemist reportedly dropped the album years ago. A 2019 tweet from the producer confirmed it. However, judging by fan reactions on his Twitter, many already believed it to be a joke.

It seems The Alchemist's secret album project was initially teased as part of a new collaborative effort with Earl Sweatshirt.

In January 2019, a fan asked the legendary producer if he ever planned on working with Earl Sweatshirt. According to his response, the album has been on the YouTube platform for over two years.

Since then, The Alchemist has been quite busy. He earned a Grammy nomination in 2020 for producing Freddie Gibbs's “Alfredo.” Later, the producer connected with New York rap duo Armand Hammer for their critically acclaimed 2021 project “Haram.”

At the end of April, The Alchemist released “This Things of Ours,” featuring Earl Sweatshirt, Navy Blue, Boldy James, Maxo, and Pink Siifu.

If found, the "hidden album" would be their third collaboration. The hunt for a secret record is currently underway on YouTube.

