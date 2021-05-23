Nikita Dragun exposed for allegedly stealing viral posts, Twitter calls it the “least problematic thing she’s done"

YouTuber Nikita Dragun’s social media posts have once again rubbed fans the wrong way after the influencer was exposed for allegedly stealing tweets from other accounts.
The backlash surrounding the creator has piled up after social media threads pointed out a repeated pattern of looting other viral-worthy tweets and passing them off as her own.
Fans began complaining about the model stealing tweets when a recent post on May 22 raised red flags after going viral with over 1,300 retweets and counting.
Most of Nikita’s fans praised her for the tweet, calling it “legit true” or “Love that.” But others were skeptical. They speculated that it was not an original post saying, “this prob came from a 2017 mood quote page.” Unfortunately, the latter opinion stands true to some extent.
Also read: Nikita Dragun accused of lying about age: Here's what happened
One particular internet user was quick to share a screenshot of the original tweet, allegedly from June 13, 2018, which Nikita seems to have copied word-for-word. Readers can check it out below.
Nikita Dragun caught stealing fan tweets on four instances
From the looks of it, this isn’t the first time the internet sensation was “caught in 4K” for stealing content from other social media accounts.
A tweet by her from November 25, 2020, said, “I have expensive b***h energy,” was also stolen from another account initially that tweeted on December 3, 2018.
Critics identified four separate instances in which Nikita Dragun was found stealing tweets. There are screenshots to prove the case against her. Fans have so far blasted the fashion influencer for robbing tweets and using the spotlight to grow her presence and profit from its impressions.
Social media critics were quick to dig out Nikita’s tweets but were not shocked to learn the news. As one fan pointed out, it was “the least problematic thing she’s done.”
This isn’t the first time Nikita Dragun has been caught up in a controversy for misleading followers. She previously falsely claimed that designer titan Valentino closed their Beverly Hills store, particularly during her visit. But fans quickly called out her lies by noting that Valentino only accepts customers via “curbside pickup” or “by appointment,” according to their official website.
Nikita Dragun has not responded to the growing backlash. It seems that the make-up artist won’t be fuelling the fire with further replies.
Also read: Nikita Dragun labeled a predator after pictures with 18-year-old Alejandro Sario go viral.