Nikita Dragun exposed for allegedly stealing viral posts, Twitter calls it the “least problematic thing she’s done"

YouTuber Nikita Dragun’s social media posts have once again rubbed fans the wrong way after the influencer was exposed for allegedly stealing tweets from other accounts.

The backlash surrounding the creator has piled up after social media threads pointed out a repeated pattern of looting other viral-worthy tweets and passing them off as her own.

Fans began complaining about the model stealing tweets when a recent post on May 22 raised red flags after going viral with over 1,300 retweets and counting.

i miss my fake friends i used to have so much fun with those snake ass bitches 🤣 — Nikita Dragun (@NikitaDragun) May 22, 2021

Most of Nikita’s fans praised her for the tweet, calling it “legit true” or “Love that.” But others were skeptical. They speculated that it was not an original post saying, “this prob came from a 2017 mood quote page.” Unfortunately, the latter opinion stands true to some extent.

Also read: Nikita Dragun accused of lying about age: Here's what happened

One particular internet user was quick to share a screenshot of the original tweet, allegedly from June 13, 2018, which Nikita seems to have copied word-for-word. Readers can check it out below.

Nikita Dragun caught stealing fan tweets on four instances

CAUGHT IN 4K: Nikita Dragun exposed for allegedly stealing viral tweets. pic.twitter.com/FGebaW86z0 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 22, 2021

From the looks of it, this isn’t the first time the internet sensation was “caught in 4K” for stealing content from other social media accounts.

A tweet by her from November 25, 2020, said, “I have expensive b***h energy,” was also stolen from another account initially that tweeted on December 3, 2018.

Another tweet allegedly stolen by Nikita Dragun. pic.twitter.com/FB7RUxzOL9 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 22, 2021

Critics identified four separate instances in which Nikita Dragun was found stealing tweets. There are screenshots to prove the case against her. Fans have so far blasted the fashion influencer for robbing tweets and using the spotlight to grow her presence and profit from its impressions.

Social media critics were quick to dig out Nikita’s tweets but were not shocked to learn the news. As one fan pointed out, it was “the least problematic thing she’s done.”

hate her but everyone seems to steal tweets. this is probably the least problematic thing she’s done — mads (@v7_mads) May 22, 2021

She is so embarrassing😭 pic.twitter.com/XyKxFMWo5T — Frenemies Out Of Context (@Frenemiespods) May 23, 2021

Just bc a lot of ppl steal jokes on twitter doesn't make it ok... I actually think it rlly sucks that big accounts like hers get social accolades and brand deals by ripping off smaller accounts. Writing jokes isn't easy and people deserve credit for their hard work. — Grace Irlanda (@Grace_irla) May 23, 2021

Even her tweets are fake, what can i say pic.twitter.com/dJuO7olnEx — phoenician (@preferablynoone) May 22, 2021

I mean this is the same girl that takes ideas from other people’s brands her stealing tweets wouldn’t be surprising and to be fair everyone steals tweets like they steal memes cause if I could tell y’all the amount memes I have in my phones more than I do vacation selfies yikes — janken (@jankenxx) May 22, 2021

Just retweet it if you like it so much. Why try to pull it off as your own? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Will Ward (@Wilum_W) May 23, 2021

Nakita embarrassing. Can’t ever be original always copying others. — Opinionated Mom (@MomOpinionated) May 23, 2021

This is so embarrassing for her,love it🥰 pic.twitter.com/AJ7lEGNptg — Justgirl (@justgriiiillll) May 22, 2021

she’s always done this lmao — nicole🌷⭐️ (@nicoleschmicole) May 23, 2021

Their whole career is fake. — Emily Slaughter (@MLE_NYC) May 23, 2021

queen of theft — 🟥 Morockan 🟩 (@iamdaisybloom) May 22, 2021

She steal culture and tweets. Not an original bone in her body pic.twitter.com/b7kvpIMMhB — Bri The Best 💜💜🐼 (@So_like_no) May 23, 2021

This isn’t the first time Nikita Dragun has been caught up in a controversy for misleading followers. She previously falsely claimed that designer titan Valentino closed their Beverly Hills store, particularly during her visit. But fans quickly called out her lies by noting that Valentino only accepts customers via “curbside pickup” or “by appointment,” according to their official website.

Nikita Dragun has not responded to the growing backlash. It seems that the make-up artist won’t be fuelling the fire with further replies.

Also read: Nikita Dragun labeled a predator after pictures with 18-year-old Alejandro Sario go viral.