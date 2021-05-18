Franco Battiato passes away at 76, fans pay tribute to the legendary Italian musician

Legendary Italian singer-songwriter Francesco "Franco" Battiato has died at the age of 76 after losing his battle with Alzheimer’s.
The musician died on May 18, 2021, in his castle home situated in the Sicilian town of Milo, his family revealed.
The composer’s works were immensely popular during the late 70s and early 80s, making him one of the biggest pop icons in Europe.
Franco’s contributions to the music industry have spanned across several genres, including pop, electronic music, rock and new wave. The multifaceted artist has also produced substantial works as a filmmaker and a painter under the pseudonym Suphan Barzani.
The iconic artist rose in popularity in Italy’s music scene early on, with songs like “Bandiera Bianca”, “Centro di Gravità Permanente” and “Voglio Vederti Danzare.” He also composed “Per Elisa” for singer and long-time friend Alice – which won the 1981 San Remo music festival.
Twitter reacts to Franco Battiato's demise
Emotional fans have flooded social media with tributes to Franco Battiato and his everlasting songs. Some shared the artist's lyrics as quotes to bid him farewell.
Readers can check out some of the tweet reactions below.
For the uninitiated, Franco was a proficient artist who explored both classical and experimental music forms during the late seventies and early eighties. In 1978, the singer carved out his own claim in the saturated world of Italian prog rock.
Franco was in the spotlight for his philosophical and religious lyrics as well as his sarcastic and provocative references when attacking common perceptions in society.
It’s said that his two most notable works were 1972’s “Pollution” and 1973’s “Sulle Corde Di Aries.”
Franco and his band gained stardom across the globe for their experimental music forms.
