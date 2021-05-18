Franco Battiato passes away at 76, fans pay tribute to the legendary Italian musician

Legendary Italian singer-songwriter Francesco "Franco" Battiato has died at the age of 76 after losing his battle with Alzheimer’s.

The musician died on May 18, 2021, in his castle home situated in the Sicilian town of Milo, his family revealed.

The composer’s works were immensely popular during the late 70s and early 80s, making him one of the biggest pop icons in Europe.

Franco’s contributions to the music industry have spanned across several genres, including pop, electronic music, rock and new wave. The multifaceted artist has also produced substantial works as a filmmaker and a painter under the pseudonym Suphan Barzani.

The iconic artist rose in popularity in Italy’s music scene early on, with songs like “Bandiera Bianca”, “Centro di Gravità Permanente” and “Voglio Vederti Danzare.” He also composed “Per Elisa” for singer and long-time friend Alice – which won the 1981 San Remo music festival.

Twitter reacts to Franco Battiato's demise

Emotional fans have flooded social media with tributes to Franco Battiato and his everlasting songs. Some shared the artist's lyrics as quotes to bid him farewell.

Readers can check out some of the tweet reactions below.

"The end, my only friend.

this is the end..."



Franco Battiato (1945-2021)#francobattiato pic.twitter.com/E2tTk9oud1 — Alessandro Maggia - Starlight Video Productions (@alemaggia) May 18, 2021

When someone asks "who's your favorite Italian songwriter" Franco Battiato is always my first answer. He was Italy's most eclectic and experimental pop artist. He was unique. He was our Maestro.

May your journey into the afterlife be an infinite sonic experience, Maestro. pic.twitter.com/ZLrDgjZ5Nb — Gianluca Tettamanti (@capitangian) May 18, 2021

RIP Franco Battiato💜 He was a magical poet and ethereal musician. Cuccu 💜 pic.twitter.com/otAhdqdzGS — Sasha Grey (@SashaGrey) May 18, 2021

Today Italy has lost #francobattiato, one of the greatest artist and surely the most innovative producer we’ve ever had.



He took part at the Eurovision Song Contest in Luxembourg in 1984 with another great Italian artist, Alice. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/di0a6BofBQ — Adam International (@adamfoureira) May 18, 2021

The world has lost a great composer and interpreter of mankind's eternal dilemma. R..P. Franco Battiato pic.twitter.com/szMqS6RNWi — P. Aresti (@ars_aresti) May 18, 2021

I know what I’m going to listen to today #francobattiato RIP pic.twitter.com/YD4LCVwsL9 — Tonnē Fleur (@CateranaTFleur) May 18, 2021

Franco Battiato has passed away this morning. He has been not just an amazing #Eurovision representative, but also an eclectic artist which influenced the whole Italian music industry. No one will never be like him. https://t.co/C5KidBYdrA — Alessia 🤫😇🇮🇹|🇫🇷🇨🇭🇲🇹 (@alessiadaniele8) May 18, 2021

RIP Franco Battiato 💔 (this is my mom's favorite song <3)pic.twitter.com/xUSyZzaY0U — berry (@academiaberry) May 18, 2021

Thanks Genius for having taught us to combine the simple and the profound in a mirable way#francobattiato https://t.co/hOu0a0PIHj pic.twitter.com/Ter6u0hJWg — insighbart (@insighbart) May 18, 2021

Learn to dance with Franco Battiato 😘 pic.twitter.com/6YgvvFgKxS — Manel Fontdevila (@ManelFontdevila) May 18, 2021

Farewell to Franco Battiato,

a multifaceted author from Sicily who masterfully intertwined philosophical and spiritual themes in his songs #Battiato #esserespeciale 📻👓🎶 pic.twitter.com/Z9OKVYg1qT — Italian & Art with Nicco - Dite! (@DiteNicco) May 18, 2021

Sicily just lost one of her most talented artists, Franco Battiato. The lyrics of “E ti vengo a cercare” “And I come looking for you” capture longing in such an exquisite way. He retired to the stunning mountain area my family is from, “a mystical and sensual rapture” of a place. pic.twitter.com/A2KGflKZzR — Marianna P (@marianna_patane) May 18, 2021

For the uninitiated, Franco was a proficient artist who explored both classical and experimental music forms during the late seventies and early eighties. In 1978, the singer carved out his own claim in the saturated world of Italian prog rock.

Franco was in the spotlight for his philosophical and religious lyrics as well as his sarcastic and provocative references when attacking common perceptions in society.

It’s said that his two most notable works were 1972’s “Pollution” and 1973’s “Sulle Corde Di Aries.”

Franco and his band gained stardom across the globe for their experimental music forms.

