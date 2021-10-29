Where to watch 'Christmas in Harmony'? Release date, trailer and all about Hallmark's latest romance 

Christmas in Harmony is all about restoring forgotten love. Harmony Matthews is out of a job and back home hoping for a Christmas miracle that will get her career back on track.

But fate has other plans and she ends up auditioning for a part in the choir group, which is led by scorned high school sweetheart Kyle Noah. And thus begins their love story.

Hallmark is known for its romances and hopefully, this will live up to the expectations set by some of the network's previously-released titles. You, Me and The Christmas Trees, Advice to Love By, and One Summer are a few films that have set the bar high for regular viewers.

When will Christmas in Harmony release?

Christmas in Harmony will premiere on Hallmark Channel on October 29, Friday at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For those without access to traditional cable packages, may subscribe to Hallmark Movies Now, the network's own streaming site. Alternatively, viewers can subscribe to Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Philo.

Christmas in Harmony trailer

The minute-long sneak peek promises fun, love and awkwardness that blend seamlessly to bring a wholesome holiday film to life. The trailer shows Harmony and Kyle's chance meeting at the church. Safe to say, it's not an ideal one, which makes it all the more fun.

Who stars in the film?

While Ashleigh Murray and Luke James take the lead in Christmas in Harmony, Loretta Divine and Michele Williams are set to shine in supporting roles. What's fun about this cast is that they can multitask. Williams and James recorded a few original tracks for the festive special.

The film also stars Basil Wallace, Brian Patrick Whitted, Tia Streaty and Phillip Simon Lynch in key roles.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"Harmony is tricked into auditioning for the annual Holiday Hallelujah Chorus — directed by an ex-boyfriend. But by Christmas Eve, they could be harmonizing in the key of love."

The two-hour original is directed by Rusty Cundeiff, with Stan Spry and Eric Woods serving as executive producers.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan