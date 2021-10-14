'Advice to Love By' full cast list: Meet Erinn Westbrook, Brooks Darnell, and others from Hallmark romance

Premiering on October 16, Advice to Love By is a classic "opposites attract" type of love story. The rom-com is part of Hallmark's dreamy "Fall Harvest" marathon collection. Network newcomer Erinn Westbrook stars alongside Hallmark regular Brooks Darnell.

The plot follows nationally-celebrated author Kendall, who suffers a career plunge with the release of her new "love advice" book. While signing copies of her book, she meets magazine writer Nathan. Kendall isn't aware of the fact that he is a competitor who pens the city’s go-to advice romantic column under the name “The Dating Doc”.

Kendall and Nathan experience a spark between them, which soon begins to bloom into more substantital feelings. Both refer to their respective books in an attempt to win the other over.

Will the two dating dynamos finally find love?

Erinn Westbrook as Kendall in Advice to Love By

Harvard University graduate Erinn Veronica Westbrook is a talented actress, singer and writer from St. Louis, Missouri. She also has a degree in Dramatic Arts and an advanced certification in Spanish.

While studying at Harvard, Erinn participated in performing arts, starring as a lead performer in Eleganza and as Dorothy in The Wiz. Westbrook was an editor at the Harvard Crimson and president of Students Taking on Poverty.

Erinn began on-air work for MTV and MTV, making her the youngest-ever personality to host MTV’s Spring Break. After college, Westbrook signed with Ford models and appeared in numerous publications and campaigns.

Erinn began her professional acting career with roles such as Bree on FOX sitcom Glee, Mr. Box Office, MTV’s Awkward, and Netflix show Insatiable.

Erinn was listed as one of the Rising Stars of Streaming TV in 2018 by IMDb. Her other works include CBS’ NCIS, the CW’s Supernatural.

She also has recurring guest-star roles on FOX’s medical procedural The Resident and the CW’s Jane the V*rgin. Westbrook currently stars on CW's hit show Riverdale as Tabitha Tate.

Brooks Darnell as Nathan in Advice to Love By

Named after late baseball champion Brooks Robinson, Brooks Darnell is the eldest of three sons. He was signed with a talent house at the tender age of 16.

Brooks participated in the nationally-acclaimed IMTA talent showcase, a New York City competition. He placed third out of 400 contestants, winning an invitation to study at the Conservatory Theatre School in San Francisco.

Advice to Love By star Brooks has worked on the 2012 feature film Total Recall, and in the 2016 Hallmark Channel original movie All Yours along with 2019’s A Christmas Miracle on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Darnell has also had a recurring role in Freeform’s Shadowhunters and appeared in episodes of Bones, Breakout Kings, Nothing Personal, Nikita, and Ghostly Encounters.

Preview of Advice to Love By

Also Read

Hallmark original movie Advice to Love By will be premiering on Saturday, October 16 (9:00 pm ET/PT) on Hallmark Channel.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee