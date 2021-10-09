'South Beach Love' full cast list: William Levy, Taylor Cole, and others from Hallmark romance

South Beach Love is a love story, based on the Hallmark Publishing book by Caridad Piñeiro. The rom-com is part of Hallmark's dreamy "Fall Harvest" marathon collection.

South Beach Love revolves around former lovers Sara and Tony, who end up in the same town, with the same responsibility - to cater to their respective niece's quinceañera. Things get complicated when the two are pitted against each other to win the cover of a local magazine showcasing the grander 15th birthday party of the two.

Sara and Tony try their best to outdo each other, which makes things interesting and fun. Beneath all the chaos, there are sparks of a budding romance. Will estranged lovers and their once-close families rekindle their relationship?

Shot in southern Florida, South Beach Love is a lovely showcase of Cuban culture. The colorful, summery setting captures the warmth of the chemistry between Sara and Tony.

Taylor Cole as Sara in South Beach Love

South Beach Love actress Taylor Cole is not an unfamiliar face around Hallmark. She has appeared in plenty of movies including Red Herring Mysteries on Hallmark Movies and One Winter Wedding on Hallmark Channel. Taylor has also been on several television shows including The Originals, CSI: Miami, Summerland, and The Event.

Taylor hails from Arlington, Texas. Cole started modeling in high school and moved to New York to further her modeling career. The 37-year-old actress has appeared in a lot of commercials and music videos.

William Levy as Tony in South Beach Love

Rated one of the Top 10 Latino Actors by Variety, William Levy is well known for his roles in the hit Spanish series La Tempestad and Triunfo del amor. He has also appeared in movies such as The Scent of Passion, Addicted and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Born in Cuba and brought up in Miami, William attended St. Thomas University on a baseball scholarship before pursuing a career in the film industry. South Beach Love will be his first piece of work with Hallmark Channel films.

Official Trailor of South Beach Love

South Beach Love premieres Saturday, October 9, at 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

