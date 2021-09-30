'One Summer' full cast list: Meet Sam Page, Amanda Schull and others from Hallmark drama

One Summer is an adaptation of David Baldacci's New York Times best-selling book of the same name. Over the years, his works have spawned a spate of movies that are now widely recognized. Hallmark's next feature could be a part of this elite list that features Clint Eastwood's Absolute Power and the Ellen Burstyn-starrer Wish You Well, among others.

One Summer focuses on an ailing, single father who returns to his late wife's hometown in hopes of finding a new purpose. Be warned, it's schmaltzy. No one's complaining though. After all, what's a romantic drama without some tears?

Sam Page as Jack Armstrong in One Summer

He is Hallmark's poster boy and a Christmas movie staple. In the last decade, he has featured in a handful of them. In a career spanning more than two decades, the One Summer star has experimented with roles and content.

Even though TV movies have become his forte, he tried his hand out with TV series too. He plays Richard Hunter on The Bold Type. Some of his other projects include Switched at Birth, House of Cards, and Mad Men.

Amanda Schull as Lizzie

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, Schull wears many hats. She is a former professional ballet dancer, a mother to two kids and a wife to George Wilson.

She may be widely known for her portrayals of Katrina Bennett in Suits, Dr. Cassandra Railly 12 Monkeys, and Meredith Sorenson in Pretty Little Liars, but the star has done a fair bit of work in the movies as well. Some of the titles include Romance Retreat, Love, Once and Always, and Project Christmas Wish, among others.

One Summer premieres on October 3, Sunday at 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). Directed by R. C. Newey, the film has Bruce Johnson, Stan Spry and Eric Woods as executive producers.

The official synopsis reads:

"After a surprising recovery, Jack returns to her beachside hometown with 15-year-old daughter Mikki (Madeline Grace Popovich, “The Christmas High Note”) and 10- year-old son Tyler (Gavin Borders, “WandaVision”) to spend the summer in the childhood home Lizzie fondly called “The Palace,” hoping they all can heal."

One Summer also stars Sarah Drew, Gavin Borders and Madeline Grace Popovich in key roles.

