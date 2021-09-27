Where to watch 'Sounds Like Love?' Release date, cast and more about Netflix's Spanish rom-com

Sounds Like Love (Fuimos Canciones) is an upcoming Spanish romantic comedy that will be released soon on Netflix. If the way to one's heart is a light hearted rom-com, then this will pave the way ahead.

The perfect cross between our all-time favorites, Fleabag, and The Devil Wears Prada, this movie is bound to leave one sappy, but with a strong need for a wardrobe upgrade.

Based on the best-selling Spanish duology, Canciones y Recuerdos (Songs and Memories) by Elísabet Benavent, it revolves around Maca (María Valverde), a 30-year-old with big dreams and a broken heart. Maca's world is turned upside down when her ex-boyfriend, Leo (Álex González), reenters the picture which forces her to confront unresolved feelings.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Netflix's Sounds Like Love.

When will 'Sounds Like Love' release?

Netflix Spain released a teaser for Sounds Like Love on August 25, and hyped up viewers for what's in store for them. The movie is set to be released globally on September 29, 2021 and will be available for streaming at 12.30 pm (IST).

Cast members of 'Sounds Like Love'

Directed by Juana Macías and written by Laura Sarmiento Pallarés, Sounds Like Love also stars Elísabet Casanovas, Susana Abaitúa, Eva Ugarte, Miri Pérez-Cabrero, Roger Berruezo, Ignacio Montes, Artur Busquets, Claudia Galán and Carlo Costanzia, in addition to María Valverde and Álex González.

Trailer for 'Sounds Like Love'

The trailer for Sounds Like Love was released recently and one can definitely spot a hint of Emily in Paris, with stunning fashion moments and the hard reality of life - feelings.

Netflix’s official synopsis reads:

“Fashion assistant Maca has just about got her life together after a devastating breakup, when Leo, the man who broke her heart returns. Seeking support from best friends, Adriana and Jime, all three will learn love can be complicated.”

Time to pull up the socks, or you could say blankets, for a day of binge-watching this week!

