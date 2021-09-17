5 of Clint Eastwood’s best films ahead of 'Cry Macho' premiere

Hollywood veteran Clint Eastwood is making his return both behind and in front of the camera in Cry Macho. A long-gestating passion project of his, Eastwood directs and stars in Cry Macho.

But what is truly amazing is that even at the ripe old age of 91, Clint Eastwood is still making movies. He directs, produces, stars, and occasionally composes the background score. A true legend indeed.

While Eastwood got his start as an action star of the ’60s and ’70s, he has lately been directing poignant movies like The Mule and Gran Torino.

Now Cry Macho is set to be another brilliant entry in Eastwood’s already stunning filmography.

From spaghetti Westerns and thrillers to war movies, here's a look at 5 of Clint Eastwood’s best films

5) Million Dollar Baby

Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman and Hillary Swank in a still from Million Dollar Baby (Image via Twitter)

A sports drama starring Hillary Swank as boxer Margaret "Maggie" Fitzgerald, Million Dollar Baby was released in 2004 to critical acclaim. Eastwood directed the film from a screenplay by Paul Haggis, which itself was based on F.X. Toole’s short stories.

The film follows the life of Maggie, an amateur boxer, as she is trained by an ill-mannered coach Frankie Dunn (played by Eastwood). One of the best films of the 21st century, Million Dollar Baby earned Swank her second best actress Oscar and Eastwood his second best director Oscar.

Swank’s dedicated performance has been widely praised. The film also starred Morgan Freeman, Anthony Mackie, and Jay Baruchel.

4) Gran Torino

Clint Eastwood in Gran Torino official poster (Image via Twitter)

Gran Torino sees Clint Eastwood at his most unhinged. In one of his best performances, Eastwood plays a recently widowed Korean War veteran, Walt Kowalski, who projects his anger towards the world.

The film caused a bit of a stir upon its release due to Eastwood’s character’s racist remarks throughout the film. Gran Torino was also criticized for its stereotypical portrayals of Asians. However, the majority of people found the film humorous and touching.

Gran Torino follows Kowalski’s neighbor, a Hmong teenager trying to steal his Ford Gran Torino only to get caught. Kowalski ultimately lets go of his anger and hate as he develops a friendship with the boy and his family. Gran Torino came out in 2008.

3) Unforgiven

Morgan Freeman and Clint Eastwood in Unforgiven (Image via Amazon Prime)

Arguably the greatest and most subversive western ever, Unforgiven wowed the audience upon its release in 1992. Starring Clint Eastwood as a notorious outlaw who hesitantly takes up one last job with his friend Ned Logan (Morgan Freeman).

The pair collides with arrogant sheriff Bill Dagget (played by Gene Hackman) on their way, resulting in a thrilling final standoff between Munny and Dagget.

Eastwood directed Unforgiven from a screenplay by David Webb Peoples. The film also stars Richard Harris and Frances Fisher.

2) Dirty Harry

Clint Eastwood in and as Dirty Harry (Free unstocks wallpaper )

An iconic American character brought to life by Clint Eastwood's charismatic performance, detective "Dirty" Harry Callahan remains one of Eastwood’s most well-known roles.

In the film, Eastwood’s titular character seeks to capture a psychopathic serial killer who is wreaking havoc in the city. A neo-noir action thriller with very quotable dialogs, Dirty Harry wasn’t received well upon its release in 1971.

The film, due to its subject matter, was declared problematic and even fascist by some critics. Dirty Harry was accused of encouraging police brutality and copycat crimes, but over the years, the film’s reception has considerably improved.

1) The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Clint Eastwood in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (Image via Amazon Prime)

Widely considered to be one of the best movies ever made, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is a quintessential classic. Literally, everyone has watched the film, and those who haven’t should do so immediately.

The final installment in renowned Italian filmmaker Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly catapulted Eastwood to global stardom.

Alongside Eastwood, the film starred Eli Wallach and Lee Wan Cleef. Set during the American Civil War, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly sees three men trying to claim a significant sum of money buried in gold coins. What follows next are betrayals, violent shootouts and probably the greatest climactic standoff in history.

When does Cry Macho release?

Clint Eastwood’s next film Cry Macho releases worldwide in theaters and on HBO Max on September 17, 2021. The film stars Dwight Yoakam, Eduardo Minett, Natalia Traven and Fernanda Urrejola. Be sure to check it out.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

