'You, Me and The Christmas Trees' full cast list: Danica McKellar and others star in Hallmark romance

In You, Me and The Christmas Trees, an arborist, Olivia, teams up with a fourth-generation Christmas tree farmer, Jack, to restore his dying evergreens. Olivia recently called off her wedding, which gives her that extra time she needs for a thorough examination of the trees.

While they wait for advanced test results, Jack's hometown soaks up the holiday spirit. With scrumptious spreads, bright lights, and positivity, Avon is ready to embrace Christmas. Jack and Olivia celebrate as the former helps her reconnect with the festival, her parents, and herself.

Sounds like a run-of-the-mill romance? Let's not write off You, Me and The Christmas Trees just yet. Hopefully, there's more to Jack and Olivia's relationship.

Danica McKellar as Olivia in You, Me and The Christmas Trees

McKellar is thrilled about the You, Me and The Christmas Trees premiere. She often shares on-set photos and videos. The film is special to her for a reason - it served as an unofficial reunion for The Wonder Years OG cast.

The Young Justice actor took to Instagram to share details of his former co-star Jason Hervey's role in You, Me and The Christmas Trees.

She posted:

"Recognize this guy? Yep, it's Wayne Arnold from The Wonder Years - and he's in my Christmas movie tomorrow night!! He plays Dwayne (see what we did there?), the owner of a local rival tree lot and he is hilarious and perfect in the movie."

Viewers may also know her from Christmas at Dollywood, Christmas She Wrote, and Matchmaker Mysteries.

Benjamin Ayres as Jack

Although Ayres has dabbled in films, his fans connected with him more via TV shows. On the small screen, he played Dr. Zachary Miller in the critically-acclaimed medical drama Saving Hope for five seasons. Over the years, he has scored guest roles in The Good Doctor, Burden of Truth and Falling for Vermont.

Ayres is also widely known for his role as Cancer Cowboy in CBC's jPod. He also plays Bruno Black in Detention Adventure and Drew Godfrey in The Chronicle Mysteries.

Jason Hervey as Dwayne

The You, Me and The Christmas Trees actor started his career at age four. At first, it was commercials but soon he was able to convert those appearances into feature film roles. He starred in Back to the Future, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, Back to School, Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, Meatballs Part II and The Monster Squad.

After a string of guest roles, he landed a permanent slot on The Wonder Years roster. However, once the show was over, he forayed into production and has since launched Bischoff Hervey Entertainment Television, a production company that specializes in unscripted and scripted content.

Meanwhile, You, Me and The Christmas Trees will premiere on October 22, Friday at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Directed by David Winning, the Hallmark romance also features Linda Darlow, Amanda Lisman and Billy Wickman in supporting roles. You, Me and The Christmas Trees is from Round Road Productions, with Michael Shepard and Jean Abounader serving as executive producers.

Edited by Prem Deshpande