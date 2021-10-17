'Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made' full cast list: Eric Mabius and others star in Hallmark film

Shane McInerney (Kristin Booth) and Oliver O'Toole (Eric Mabius) are finally walking down the aisle in Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made. Although the news demands celebration, there's a looming question that needs to be answered first: Where does the movie franchise go from here? Food for thought.

As viewers ponder the varied possibilities that lie ahead of Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made, Kristin and Eric have teased that there's a lot that unfolds in the next chapter of Shane and Oliver's lives.

Speaking to TV Fanatic, Kristin elaborated on the relationship dynamics portrayed in Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made:

"Much like their entire relationship, their journey to the altar in this one is fraught with obstacles, whether they be physical obstacles that the world throws in front of them, or they are emotional ones."

Coupled with that, Eric teased in said interview:

"For Oliver, however, the experience will be different."

His character has seen abandonment, loneliness, and experienced the single life. He has gotten used to living life a certain way, which is why marrying Shane will hit him differently.

Hallmark knows its way around films. Not only has the network been producing mushy romances but it has also reached a sweet spot from where they are able to merge romance, drama and mystery. Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder is one such example, with Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone being a close second.

Kristin Booth as Shane McInerney in Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made

Fans may have known her from the Signed, Sealed, Delivered series, but she has done a lot of impressive work over the years. In addition to her lead role in said films, Kristin has starred in Marlene and has a recurring role in Workin’ Moms. She's also a part of the Emmy-nominated series The Boys.

Eric Mabius as Oliver O'Toole

With the Hallmark series, Eric may have connected more with his fans, but it was Ugly Betty that helped him make a mark in the industry. He followed it up with roles in Welcome to the Dollhouse, Cruel Intentions, and Resident Evil.

Also Read

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on 17 October 2021, Sunday 9.00pm Eastern Time (ET). Directed by Linda-Lisa Hayter, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made also stars Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe and Geoff Gustafson in supporting roles.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul