'Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone' full cast list: Meet Tom Everett Scott and others from Hallmark drama

Just when most thought Hallmark was done making meaningful drama, the network sprung a surprise with its upcoming feature - Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone. Starring Tom Everett Scott, Mia Maestro, and Ella Ballentine in lead roles, the film is about mending fractured relationships.

Love can be confusing, and at times marred by expectations. Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone explores the delicate facets of the said emotion.

The official synopsis reads:

"Benedict Stone (Scott) and his wife, Emilia (Maestro) have separated after 10 years of trying for a baby. Benedict wants Emilia back, but Emilia needs space to figure out what she needs. So, when Benedict’s teenage niece Gemma (Ballentine) mysteriously arrives on his doorstep his life is turned upside down."

Having been happily married with kids for years, Scott found it tough to identify with Stone's character. He told TV Fanatic how he approached the role and what helped him detach the reel from the real, as he brought a fictional character to life.

The actor explained:

"And so the thing that I connected to with Benedict Stone was every marriage requires work. It doesn't matter who you are. A successful marriage is obtained through work. So we've been there, and my wife and I have gone through that."

Scott is known for his roles in the award-winning La La Land, One True Thing, and TV shows like Law & Order, Will & Grace, Sons of Anarchy, and 13 Reasons Why, among others.

The Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone star made her feature debut with Tango, which earned her several nominations at prestigious award shows. Over the years, she has done solid work but is widely known for her work in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn.

Her next projects include a Chilean indie film, The Cow Who Sang a Song About the Future, and After This Death. She has done a fair bit of TV as well. Maestro has a recurring role in FX's Mayans M.C., The Strain, and ABC's Alias.

Directed by Peter Benson, Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone is adapted from Phaedra Patrick's novel by the same name. It also stars Matt Hamilton, Matthew James Dowden, and Francesca Bianchi in key roles.

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone will premiere on September 26, Sunday at 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

