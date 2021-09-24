'Taking the Reins' full cast list: Meet Nikki DeLoach, Scott Porter, and others from Hallmark romance

It's hard to beat Hallmark when it comes to romance flicks. Taking the Reins is one of the quintessential films from the network. Hallmark has consistently pushed content that is mushy and meaningful. Despite being predictable, the films manage to stir the right kind of emotions.

Taking the Reins is a story about Samantha, a writer. Her life changes for the better when her magazine editor tells her that she needs to put more of herself into her writing. Samantha takes up the advice and decides to venture home and visit her family's horse ranch. She is passionate about riding horses and now intends to write about it.

The official synopsis for the Taking the Reins reads:

"With her family hosting the annual Equestrian Competition this year it should be easy. But once there, Sam will have to face her past, which not only includes her reason for giving up riding, but also why her marriage fell apart with ex-husband Luke."

Nikki DeLoach plays Samantha in 'Taking the Reins'

The Georgia-born actress has been in the entertainment industry long enough. She began her journey in the film with the 1993 TV series Emerald Cove. She followed up with Misery Loves Company, in which she had a recurring role. North Shore, Windfall, and Days of Our Lives are other notable titles she has been a part of.

Scott Porter plays Luke

Porter's recent work was a Netflix hit. He played Carol in Lucifer, preceded by a few guest roles in a spate of TV shows. He also played Mayor Paul Randolph in Ginny & Georgia.

Over the years, the Omaha actor has also landed a handful of voice roles. He lent his voice to Avengers Assemble and Ultimate Spider-Man as White Wolf and Scarlet Spider, respectively.

Taking the Reins premieres on September 25 at 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). The film also stars Corbin Bernsen and Janine Turner in key roles. It is produced by Andrew Gernhard, Dustin Rikert, Barry Hennessey, and Colin Theys.

Edited by Srijan Sen