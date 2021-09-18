“Finding Love in Mountain View” cast: Meet Myko Oliver, Danielle C. Ryan, and others from Hallmark film

Finding Love in Mountain View is a beautiful choice if readers are into a heartwarming family drama that includes romance and a tinge of comedy. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries bring this wonderful story to their network to melt hearts.

It revolves around an ambitious architect whose life changes after her cousin’s death, as she is given custody of the deceased’s children. The official synopsis of Finding Love in Mountain View reads:

“After learning she’s been entrusted to take care of her deceased cousin’s children, an architect is torn between focusing on her career and honoring her cousin’s wish.”

While Finding Love in Mountain View sounds like the casual rom-com movies, such as Life as We Know It, the emotion and innocence the storyline deals with in the new flick make it look promising. Plus, it has a talented star cast.

Danielle C. Ryan as Margaret Garvey

Danielle C. Ryan plays the lead in Finding Love in Mountain View, and her character’s name is Margaret Garvey. Ryan is an American actress who has been working in front of the camera since the age of seven.

She has been involved in projects like Universal’s The Cat, ABC’s mini-series, Little House on the Prairie, Criminal Minds, and Magnum P.I.

In the Hallmark movie, Ryan will play an architect and an inexperienced parent who gets the sole custody of her deceased cousin’s children.

Myko Oliver as Andrew

Myko Oliver, who plays Andrew in the film, is a talented actor. He is known for his multiple movies and series, such as Five Points, Menendez: Blood Brothers, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Castle, Awkward, Glee, Code Black, etc.

In Finding Love in Mountain View, Oliver’s character will be seen as a kind-hearted person who helps Ryan take care of the children. Time will tell whether Oliver and Ryan will find their love or not.

Explaining the title of the movie, Oliver said:

“Danielle’s character loses a family member and is left with two children to take care of, which is a lot to throw in someone’s lap. But I think that’s what the script, and the title, refer to. Granted, she comes home, and our characters reconnect, but she finds love in finding a family. So, I think that’s more what I see as ‘finding love,’ she finds more by finding a family.”

Who are the child actors in Finding Love in Mountain View?

Sammie and Joel are the children in the film who lose their parents in a car accident. The characters are played by child actors Skyler Elyse Philpot and Luke Loveless, respectively. Although they are young, Skyler and Luke are not inexperienced actors.

With multiple short films and commercials in her kitty, Skyler has also appeared in many projects like Raising Dion, Deadly Games, A Ring for Christmas, The Vanished, and Evil Lives Here.

On the other hand, Luke has done roles in movies like The Highwaymen, Insurgent, and Love at the Shore. He will also be seen leading an upcoming flick, The Skeleton’s Compass.

Finding Love in Mountain View’s cast also includes John-Paul Lavoisier (who plays Nathan), Marquita Goings (as Tamara), Natalie Canerday (Bertha), and Dean Denton (Ted Banks).

Directed by Sandra L. Martin, Finding Love in Mountain View will premiere on September 19, Sunday, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, at 9 pm (ET) and 8 pm (CT).

