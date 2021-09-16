'Raise a Glass to Love' cast: Meet Laura Osnes, Juan Pablo Di Pace, and others from the Hallmark film

Raise a Glass to Love is Hallmark's latest movie that is set to make audiences fall in love. The rom-com revolves around aspiring Master Sommelier, Jenna, who wants to follow her role model's journey to success.

Along the process of pursuing her dreams, Jenna meets winemaker Marcelo who teaches her about the vineyard. Based on a story by co-author Emily Claire Schmitt, Raise a Glass to Love promises to melt hearts with a beautiful love story.

The official synopsis reads:

“Aspiring Master Sommelier Jenna returns to her family’s vineyard to study and is intrigued by the natural methods of the handsome new, Argentinian winemaker, Marcelo.”

'Raise a Glass to Love' stars Laura Osnes as Jenna Savern

The ambitious Jenna Savern is played by Laura Osnes, known for her work in several Broadway shows, including Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Bandstand, and Bonnie and Clyde. She is also a familiar face on the channel as Osnes has appeared in projects like One Royal Holiday, A Homecoming for the Holidays, and In the Key of Love.

In Raise a Glass to Love, she will be seen portraying an aspiring Master Sommelier, but she must pass a difficult exam, just like her role model Jennifer Huether.

Juan Pablo Di Pace as winemaker Marcelo Castillo

Raise a Glass to Love features Juan Pablo Di Pace as the handsome winemaker Marcelo Castillo. The award-winning actor will be seen charming the viewers as a romantic hero. Previously, Di Pace appeared in the Paramount Network movie Dashing In December and starred in a Netflix show, Fuller House.

Apart from being an actor, the Los Angeles resident is also a talented musician and a director. Di Pace showed off his dancing skills in season 27 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, reaching the semi-finals.

Jennifer Huether portrays herself

Jenna’s role model, Jennifer Huether, will make a guest appearance in the upcoming flick. Huether has been a big name in the wine world since she bagged Canada’s first female Master Sommelier title in 2011.

Raise a Glass to Love will also feature other actors, such as Matthew James Dowden (who plays the role of Aidan), Eric Keenleyside (as Mike Savern), Lini Evans (Lynn Savern), Amanda Wong (Allison), and Beverley Elliott (Peggy).

Directed by David Weaver and penned by Emily Schmitt and Laura Rohrman, Raise a Glass to Love will premiere on Saturday, September 18 on Hallmark Channel at 9:00 pm (ET/PT). The channel’s original film as part of its annual “Fall Harvest” programming event.

