Who is Nathan Johnson? All about Laura Osnes' husband as actress is reportedly fired from show for not being vaccinated

Broadway star Laura Osnes has reportedly been fired from her upcoming show for not being vaccinated against COVID-19. The actress was scheduled to appear in a single night production of the Crazy For You musical on August 29, 2021.

The show is set to take place at the Guild Hall theatre in East Hampton. The venue has mandated COVID-19 vaccination for all cast and crew. According to Page Six, Laura Osnes revealed she avoided the jab as she does not trust vaccines.

Sources reportedly shared that Laura Osnes' co-star, Tony Yazbeck, was concerned about her vaccination status as he has two children at home.

Artistic Director, John Gladstone, addressed the situation and told Page Six:

“We’re sorry not to have Laura on this, [and] we will look forward to working with Laura again. We are concerned about maintaining the safety of our staff and our audiences.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Guild Hall added:

“The policy of Guild Hall is that performers have the option to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID test result.”

The two-time Tony award nominee has reportedly been replaced by Sierra Boggess, known for playing Ariel in the Broadway version of Little Mermaid.

Laura Osnes rose to prominence after playing Sandy on the popular show Grease: You’re The One That I Want! She went on to perform in acclaimed Broadway productions like South Pacific, Anything Goes, Bonnie and Clyde, and Cinderella.

She received a Drama Desk Award and her second Tony nomination for the latter. Laura Osnes is married to photographer Nathan Johnson.

Who is Laura Osnes’ husband, Nathan Johnson?

Laura Osnes and Nathan Johnson (Image via Instagram/Laura Osnes)

Nathan Johnson is an acclaimed photographer, creative director, and producer. He is the owner of Drift Studio, located in New York. His work has been featured in recognized publications such as GQ, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and Vogue.

Johnson rose to fame by working as a photographer for several Broadway advertisements, including Lara Osnes’ Bandstand. He has also occasionally performed onstage. He married Laura Osnes before she became a Broadway superstar.

The duo first met at the Children’s Theatre Company during a production of Aladdin. They were both a part of the ensemble and worked as understudies for Aladdin and Jasmine. The pair grew closer during rehearsals and developed a genuine friendship.

After the lead actors of Aladdin suffered from an accident mid-show, Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes had to replace the artists and perform as Aladdin and Jasmine on immediate notice. The onstage fairytale romance soon blossomed into a real-life love story.

The couple tied the knot in 2007 and have been inseparable ever since. Nathan Johnson is often seen supporting Laura Osnes in her shows. The couple always appears at events and award ceremonies together.

Also Read: How many kids does Rosie O'Donnell have? All about her family as she shares rare picture with her son, Blake

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Shaheen Banu