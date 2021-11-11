Who are Paris Hilton's ex-fiancés? Past life explored ahead of million-dollar wedding with Carter Reum

Paris Hilton’s big wedding on November 11 is going to be the main headline on most news platforms. She is planning to celebrate the occasion in the best way possible. While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she announced that it will be a three day celebration.

Hilton confirmed that the wedding will be featured in Peacock's docu-series, Paris in Love, because she wants her fans to see that she found her prince charming. Now that Paris is getting married, fans are interested in the details of the big day and who her previous partners were.

Paris Hilton’s spectacular Wedding Day plans

Paris Hilton’s engagement ring will be full of the finest touches and details. The rock on top is inspired by the Grand Palais in Paris and consists of a huge diamond designed by jeweler Jean Dousset, with several other small diamonds inscribed with the letter P and a sapphire.

Oli London @OliLondonTV Wishing @ParisHilton and Carter Reum a magical and special wedding day today 👰‍♀️🤵🏻💒💍 and a huge congratulations ✨💖 Wishing @ParisHilton and Carter Reum a magical and special wedding day today 👰‍♀️🤵🏻💒💍 and a huge congratulations ✨💖 https://t.co/vmb8ouCRqg

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum celebrated their joint Bachelor and Bachelorette party in Las Vegas. They went on a private jet and traveled in a red Rolls Royce, leading a group of town cars to their destination. Staying at Resorts World LV, they celebrated the occasion at Area 15 and Zouk Nightclub. Hilton and Reum also enjoyed a candlelit dinner.

The popular television personality had a beautiful Alice in Wonderland themed bridal shower before her special day. The event was organized by her mother, sister, and a friend. Guests were served Wonderland-inspired desserts and greeted by the Mad Hatter himself.

Another event was organized in the backyard, with cookies and sparkling water cans that featured Hilton and Reum’s faces. There was even a toilet paper wedding dress competition.

Paris Hilton attends The Wallis Delivers: Al Fresco Night presented by The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 24, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California (Image via Getty Images)

The couple registered for upwards of $60,000 in home furnishings and other items at Geary's in Beverly Hills. Hilton’s mother said that her daughter would stay at the family house the night before the wedding, as per the tradition.

Paris Hilton’s ex-fiancés that didn't make the cut

Paris Hilton’s name has been linked with several well-known personalities in the last few years. Her relationships have been the subject of media and public attention and even controversies ever since she became a notable figure.

Her first public romance was with model Jason Shaw and they were first spotted together in 2001. The two got engaged in 2002 but ended up separating in 2003. This happened at the time when Hilton was trending because of the release of a personal video made with Rick Salomon.

Hilton and Shaw were reportedly reunited in 2010, though it's unknown whether they remained friends or if there was anything more to their rekindled relationship. Paris was a familiar face in the entertainment industry during this time, so there was no shortage of scandals in the news.

The Bottoms Up actress was also once engaged to a man by the name of Paris Latsis. They attended many parties and were spotted clubbing in the summer of 2005. However, they broke up shortly after and Latsis described it as the best experience of his life.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Wrapping up the star's past fiances is actor Chris Zylka, who proposed to her in 2018. The pair separated only a few months later and in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Paris Hilton said it was the best decision she had ever made.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider