What does Britney Spears' boyfriend do for a living? All about Sam Asghari as couple officially announce engagement

Almost five years later, pop singer Britney Spears and her partner Sam Asghari got engaged after being in a relationship. On September 12, the singer took to Instagram to share a video featuring her diamond engagement ring.

Britney Spears' video featured her partner Sam Asghari with her. According to PageSix, Spears' ring has the engraving of the "Lioness" on it. "Lioness" is Asghari's nickname for Spears.

News of the couple's engagement comes days after Spears' father announced him stepping down as her conservator after years of a legal battle with his daughter.

What does Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari do for a living?

Hesam "Sam" Asghari was born in Tehran, Iran, on March 4, 1994. He moved to Los Angeles in 2006 at the age of 13 to reside with his father, who used to work as a truck driver then.

Sam Asghari is 27 years old and primarily works as a fitness trainer and actor. The Iranian-American has established his own personal fitness program providing firm called Asghari Fitness. The celebrity trainer offers a personal training program and meal planning for $9 per month.

In 2016, the young actor appeared in Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla Sign: Work from Home music video as a construction worker. Later, he also appeared as Britney Spears' love interest in her music video Slumber Party which also featured Tinashe. Sam Asghari and Britney Spears met while shooting this video.

Three years later, Sam Asghari played Omar in Alexandra Daddario starrer Can You Keep a Secret? In 2021, he also appeared as Giancarlo in the TV series Black Monday. The series marked his first recurring acting role.

Other than these roles, Sam Asghari also briefly appeared in one-time roles in TV series like Hacks, The Family Business, and NCIS. In total, the fitness trainer and actor has over eight acting credits as of now.

In 2015, Sam Asghari also forayed into modeling with the help of his sister's friend, designer Michael Costello. After making his debut as a runway model for a show in Palm Springs at 21, Asghari appeared in a Super Bowl ad for Toyota Prius.

Asghari told in 2018:

"I was a very masculine guy — I played football and was in the police academy."

He further added:

"At the time, my Sunday best was basketball shorts. My sister said, 'I will take you to this audition, just come with me.'"

On his website, Asghari mentions:

"I'm passionate about changing lives, helping others grow, and showing people that with a bit of hard work and dedication, you can become whatever you want to be."

Also Read

According to The Sun, Asghari's approximate net worth in 2021 is $1 million.

Edited by Shaheen Banu