Who is Jason Rubin? All about Britney Spears' potential conservator

On August 12, Britney Spears' father announced via a filing in Los Angeles Superior Court that he will be stepping down from his daughter's conservatorship. According to Variety, the court document stated:

"When these matters are resolved, Mr. Spears will be in a position to step aside...But there are no urgent circumstances justifying Mr. Spears' immediate suspension."

However, no timeline was mentioned in Jamie's filing that would specify the date on which he would finalize the process. The pop star's legal team's representative Mathew Rosengart said in a statement (obtained by Variety):

"We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others."

The 39-year-old singer's lawyer stated in a recent filing in Los Angeles Superior Court that accountant Jason Rubin must replace Jaime as the conservator of Spears' estate. Britney Spears' new legal counsel came after 13-years of her struggles with the conservatorship when she was allowed by the court to select her own team of lawyers.

The petition also wants to give Rubin full authority over Britney's professional endeavors, health and financial decisions. Rubin has been an accountant since 1993.

Jason Rubin is president and co-founder of Certified Strategies, Inc., in Woodland Hills, California. According to his LinkedIn Profile:

"(The accountant has) managed and administered complex trust portfolios containing Real Estate, Closely-Held Entities, Investments and other Financial Assets totaling over $250 million that also involved very complex estate tax returns."

Rubin also has over 20-years of experience. Furthermore, according to US Weekly, the forensic accountant received his bachelor's degree from California State University, Northridge, in 1992. This suggests that Jason Rubin could currently be 48 or 49-years old.

According to Page Six, Jason Rubin also filed to be the conservator for his mother, Ida, who allegedly has paranoid schizophrenia. Furthermore, Rubin has experience dealing with "financial elder abuse" through Certified Strategies, Inc.

When Jason Rubin gets legally approved to replace Jaime as Britney Spears' conservator, the accountant will be Britney's guardian of her reported fortune of $70 million.

