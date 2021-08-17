Where to watch The White Lotus online? Streaming details and all you need to know 

Ever since The White Lotus' premiere on HBO on July 11, 2021, it has reached massive popularity with its satirical comedy. The series was created, written and directed by Mike White (of 2003's School of Rock fame).

The HBO original mini-series/anthology is set in Hawaii and explores unprecedented turns in the lives of the guests staying there. The show currently has a respectable 87% critics score in Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, the audience score is 79%, and that is bound to increase after the show is available in other countries.

On August 10, Deadline reported that HBO renewed The White Lotus for a second season.

Where to watch The White Lotus? Streaming details for different countries

USA:

The last episode (6) of the series dropped at HBO Max on August 15, so all episodes are now streaming on the platform (for the USA).

UK:

The show will drop on Sky Atlantic at 9 pm on August 16 (Monday) in the UK. Furthermore, it will also be available for streaming with a NOW Entertainment Membership pass. A 7-day trial for the pass can be availed, but beyond that, the subscription starts from £9.99 a month.

Asia:

In countries (like Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and others) where HBO Go is available, The White Lotus will be available from August 16. Subscriptions range around $5 per month for most of these countries.

Australia:

The show is available on the Binge streaming service in the country, and the first episode reportedly dropped on July 12.

Canada:

The reported premiere of the series in Canada was on July 12, on the Crave Streaming service.

In other countries (like India) where neither HBO Max nor HBO Go is available, the show is expected to come via Amazon Prime. The streaming service had previously acquired streaming rights for several HBO original properties like Euphoria.

Series details:

The White Lotus explores a group of people on vacation in Hawaii. These people stay at the titular resort, where everything is not what it seems. The guests have to face some dark and comic events throughout their stay.

The official IMDB synopsis of the show reads:

"Set in a tropical resort, it follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

Main Cast:

Murray Bartlett plays the manager of The White Lotus resort, Armond. Meanwhile Connie Britton plays Nicole Mossbacher, a businesswoman (CFO of a search-engine firm).

Alexandra Daddario portrays a journalist named Rachel, who is married to a real estate agent named Shane (played by Jake Lacy). Other cast members include Fred Hechinger, Brittany O'Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Molly Shannon, Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano and Lukas Gage.

