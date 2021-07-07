What happened to Val Kilmer? An upcoming Amazon documentary provides moving insight into actor's struggle with throat cancer

Amazon is set to release a documentary featuring actor Val Kilmer's home videos showcasing his career and struggles with throat cancer. The Prime Video documentary will shed intimate light on the star's history with smoking and developing cancer.

The 61-year old star was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015. Kilmer initially denied the diagnosis and even contradicted Michael Douglas, who made the initial revelation about Kilmer's cancer. On his Facebook page, Kilmer wrote that:

"I love Michael Douglas, but he is misinformed...have no cancer whatsoever."

However, the "Top Gun" star finally admitted to having cancer in 2017. He admitted to being a cancer survivor in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) thread on Reddit. After being asked about Douglas' statement, Kilmer said:

He (Michael Douglas was probably trying to help me cause the press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer..."

Val Kilmer's documentary aims to share his side of the story

On July 6, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the documentary "Val (2021)." The IMDB synopsis of the documentary reads:

"Documentary centering on the daily life of actor Val Kilmer featuring never-before-seen footage spanning 40 years."

The documentary utilizes a narrator who voices Val. He says:

My name is Val Kilmer. I'm an actor. I've lived a magical life, and I've captured quite a bit of it. I was recently diagnosed with throat cancer. I'm still recovering, and it is difficult to talk and to be understood."

The emotionally charged trailer for the documentary showcases the "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang" star struggling to speak with a voice-box after his tracheotomy surgery. In another heartbreaking shot, the actor is seen weeping.

Val Kilmer in the "Val (2021)" trailer. Image via: Amazon Studios / A24

In another touching moment in the trailer, Val Kilmer speaks through his voice-box, saying:

I've tried to see the world as one piece of life.

Several fans have embraced the announcement and trailer

A user commented on the YouTube video of this trailer :

"Val is a legend, man. I have seen him in so many movies like Top Gun, Heat and of course Batman Forever. God bless him and I hope he knows he's appreciated 🙏❤"

Tremendous Cannes reception following the world premiere of the very powerful and moving Val Kilmer doc VAL. Seen here: directors Ting Poo and Leo Scott, and Kilmer’s son/the film’s narrator, Jack Kilmer. Must see. pic.twitter.com/Tmzi2YIi47 — Scott Feinberg @ Cannes (@ScottFeinberg) July 7, 2021

VAL is a phenomenal documentary. An honest self portrait of an artist. Full of self reflection, joy, and regret. It's funny, insightful, and emotionally raw. Seeing old footage was great, but it's Kilmer being Kilmer and looking back on life that sells the film. #Cannes2021 — Rafael Motamayor is Eating His Way To Cannes (@RafaelMotamayor) July 7, 2021

Kilmer announced on Twitter that "Val (2021)" will be showcased at the Cannes Film Festival on July 6. Ting Poo and Leo Scott direct the documentary.

"Val" will be released in theaters on July 23 and stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 6.

Edited by Srijan Sen