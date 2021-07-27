 Is Paris Hilton pregnant? Internet reacts as she is reportedly expecting her first child with fiancé, Carter Milliken Reum 

Socialite Paris Hilton is reportedly pregnant with her fiancé Carter Reum, according to Page Six. The 40-year-old has been dating Reum since late 2019. Hilton announced that the two were engaged on Instagram on February 17th.

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. 💫 My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. 🏝️ As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. 💍 I said yes, yes to forever ❤️ There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”- Paris Hilton

Reum, 40 is a venture capitalist and bestselling author. The Chicago-native graduated from Columbia University, Summa Cum Laude with a 4.0 GPA.

After rumors of the pregnancy began spreading like wildfire online, the internet was quick to congratulate the socialite.

The Simple Life star revealed in January that she was going through IVF treatments in hopes of having twins, specifically a boy and a girl. Paris Hilton’s friend Kim Kardashian West, who has four kids with her former husband Kanye West, guided Hilton towards treatment. According to the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian West had mentioned to the hotel heiress that she could pre-select the sex of her children.

The socialite turned DJ had also appeared on the Lady Gang podcast revealed the potential name of her baby girl. She said:

“I have baby London, which is the girl, and I'm trying to figure out a name for the boy. So if you have any suggestions, I'm asking my friends. I don't want a theme of cities, but I don't know — it's hard to decide. London for sure for the girl; the boy, I'm just still trying to decide on.”

Hilton is currently planning her wedding to Reum, which will be made into a 13 part docuseries titled Paris In Love. The series will be in partnership with Peacock Reality TV.

Paris Hilton recently revealed that she was tired of the partying scene and preferred taking pleasure in home cooked meals and a night in with Netflix.

“I'm so over going to parties. I never thought I would say that. I used to live for the nightlife. Now I couldn't care less. I love being at home watching Netflix and cooking with my love and our puppies.”

Paris Hilton has not officially announced her pregnancy yet, but an Instagram announcement does not seem far off.

